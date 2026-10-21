Air quality in Singapore sees slight improvement; 1-hour PM2.5 readings elevated in two regions

SINGAPORE: Air quality in Singapore saw a slight improvement overnight into Wednesday (Oct 21), while 1-hour PM2.5 readings were elevated in the west and central regions at 7am.

In the central region, 1-hour PM2.5 levels fluctuated overnight, dipping into the normal band at 3am and rising again at 7am. Meanwhile, the reading in the east climbed into the elevated band at 6am before returning to normal by 7am.

Across the five regions, the 1-hour PM2.5 readings ranged from 35 to 81.

At 7am, the 24-hour Pollutant Standards Index (PSI) remained unhealthy in the west and central, recording 133 and 116, respectively.

Readings in the other regions ranged from 82 to 97.

The 24-hour PSI in the east improved to the moderate range at 3am, joining the south, where readings had returned to the moderate range at 10pm on Tuesday.