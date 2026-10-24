Haze worsens overnight as air quality turns unhealthy across Singapore

SINGAPORE: Air quality worsened overnight, with the 24-hour Pollutant Standards Index (PSI) reaching the unhealthy range across all five regions early on Saturday (Oct 24).

At 6am, the PSI ranged from 112 to 139, with the highest reading recorded in the west.

Hourly PM2.5 concentrations were also elevated islandwide, ranging from 72 in the east to 115 in the west.

In its forecast, the National Environment Agency (NEA) said the PSI for Saturday was expected to range from 90 to 140, spanning the moderate and unhealthy categories.