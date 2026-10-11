Air quality stays unhealthy across Singapore as haze persists

SINGAPORE: Air quality across Singapore remained in the unhealthy range on Sunday (Oct 11) as hazy conditions persisted across the island.

The 24-hour Pollutant Standards Index (PSI) was in the unhealthy range in all five regions, ranging from 110 to 155 as at 8pm.

The 1-hour PM2.5 readings ranged from 42 to 106, with all regions except the north in the elevated band.

On Sunday evening, the National Environment Agency (NEA) said the 24-hour PSI is expected to stay in the unhealthy range. Smoke haze from southern Sumatra and West Kalimantan was drifting towards Singapore and could continue to do so because of wind conditions.

Showers are forecast over Singapore and parts of the surrounding region. "However, dry conditions are expected to continue over parts of southern Sumatra and Kalimantan," NEA said.