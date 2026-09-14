Air quality in central Singapore back in unhealthy range

SINGAPORE: Singapore’s air quality dipped back into the unhealthy range on Monday (Sep 14), with the 24-hour Pollutant Standards Index (PSI) in the central region rising to 102 at noon.

The PSI in other regions ranged from 79 to 91.

This comes after four days of moderate PSI readings.

In its advisory on Friday, NEA said that moderate to dense smoke plumes continued to be detected from fires in southern Sumatra and Kalimantan.

While some showers are forecast over central and northern Sumatra in the coming days, dry conditions are forecast over Kalimantan and southern Sumatra, resulting in a risk of haze in Singapore if fires persist.

NEA put the 24-hour PSI forecast for Singapore in the moderate to low unhealthy range.