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Air quality in central Singapore back in unhealthy range
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Singapore

Air quality in central Singapore back in unhealthy range

The PSI in the central region of Singapore rose to 102 at noon.

Air quality in central Singapore back in unhealthy range

Cyclists silhouetted against a hazy backdrop of buildings surrounding Marina Bay, on Sep 4, 2026. (Photo: CNA/Wallace Woon)

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14 Sep 2026 12:09PM (Updated: 14 Sep 2026 12:16PM)
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SINGAPORE: Singapore’s air quality dipped back into the unhealthy range on Monday (Sep 14), with the 24-hour Pollutant Standards Index (PSI) in the central region rising to 102 at noon.

The PSI in other regions ranged from 79 to 91.

This comes after four days of moderate PSI readings.

In its advisory on Friday, NEA said that moderate to dense smoke plumes continued to be detected from fires in southern Sumatra and Kalimantan. 

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While some showers are forecast over central and northern Sumatra in the coming days, dry conditions are forecast over Kalimantan and southern Sumatra, resulting in a risk of haze in Singapore if fires persist.

NEA put the 24-hour PSI forecast for Singapore in the moderate to low unhealthy range.

The 24-hour PSI spiked into the unhealthy range in central Singapore on Sep 4 for the first time since 2023, prompting NEA to start providing daily haze advisories from that evening.

The unhealthy PSI band runs from 101 to 200, while a reading is considered "very unhealthy" if it is between 201 and 300, and "hazardous" if it is above 300.

Source: CNA/rk

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haze National Environment Agency
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