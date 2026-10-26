Singapore haze: Air quality continues to improve; PM2.5 readings remain normal in all regions

SINGAPORE: Air quality continued to improve across Singapore on Monday (Oct 26), as the 24-hour Pollutant Standards Index (PSI) readings remained in the good to moderate range overnight.

At 8am, the 24-hour PSI readings ranged from 68 to 75, with the highest readings in the western and eastern regions.

Hourly PM2.5 levels were also in the normal band, ranging from 24 to 32, with the highest reading in the western region.