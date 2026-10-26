Singapore haze: Air quality continues to improve; PM2.5 readings remain normal in all regions
On Sunday evening, the National Environment Agency said the 24-hour PSI for Monday was expected to be in the good to moderate band.
SINGAPORE: Air quality continued to improve across Singapore on Monday (Oct 26), as the 24-hour Pollutant Standards Index (PSI) readings remained in the good to moderate range overnight.
At 8am, the 24-hour PSI readings ranged from 68 to 75, with the highest readings in the western and eastern regions.
Hourly PM2.5 levels were also in the normal band, ranging from 24 to 32, with the highest reading in the western region.
On Sunday evening, the National Environment Agency (NEA) said the 24-hour PSI for Monday was expected to range from 70 to 100, within the good to moderate band.
NEA noted that some showers fell over parts of Singapore on Sunday, and added that smoke haze was observed over Kalimantan but it did not drift to Singapore.
The agency added that showers are expected over Singapore and its vicinity on Monday, and along with the wind direction, the likelihood of smoke haze affecting the country "may be reduced".
"For Tuesday and Wednesday, the winds are expected to continue blowing from the southwest or west. Showers are expected over Singapore and the vicinity, which should further help the haze situation," said NEA.
NEA has advised the public to refer to the 24-hour PSI forecast when planning outdoor activities and to check the latest 1-hour PM2.5 readings before undertaking immediate outdoor activities.
Based on the 24-hour PSI forecast for Monday, all individuals can engage in outdoor activities as usual.
When hourly PM2.5 concentrations are in the elevated band, healthy individuals should reduce strenuous outdoor activities for the next hour.
Vulnerable groups, including children, elderly people, pregnant women and those with chronic heart or lung conditions, should avoid strenuous outdoor activities during that period.