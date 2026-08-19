A smoky Singapore F1 race again? As haze threat looms, outdoor event organisers ready contingency plans

SINGAPORE: Back in September 2019, the spectre of worsening haze became a major talking point for that year's Singapore Grand Prix (GP) Formula 1 race, threatening to disrupt one of the country's biggest sporting events.

At the time, air quality plummeted during the race weekend to hit unhealthy levels due to forest fires from Indonesia, which caused a bad smell to linger throughout the action.

While some 268,000 spectators braved the haze, race organisers put first aiders on standby and made N95 masks available to those who needed it.

Seven years on, the threat of haze is once again looming over the Singapore Grand Prix. Now, the risk is assessed to be even higher, according to the authorities.

At present, the Pollutant Standards Index (PSI), which is used as an indicator of Singapore's air quality, increased marginally over the weekend and remains within the moderate range of 51 to 100.

Air quality is considered unhealthy when the PSI exceeds 100, very unhealthy when it exceeds 200 and hazardous when it exceeds 300.

The Meteorological Service Singapore said on Monday (Aug 17) that Singapore could experience hazy conditions if fires in Indonesia's Sumatra and Kalimantan intensify, as dry conditions in the region are expected to persist over the coming days.

With forecasts pointing to a heightened risk of severe transboundary haze in the second half of this year amid strong El Nino conditions and other factors, event organisers and operators of outdoor facilities are not leaving things to chance.

Asked about its preparations for haze this year, a Singapore GP spokesperson said that the probability of haze is covered under the overall event's contingency plan.

"The plan was formulated and refined with stakeholders and government agencies. In the event that the haze causes visibility, public health or operational issues, Singapore GP would work closely with the relevant agencies before making any collective decisions regarding the event," the spokesperson said.