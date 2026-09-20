Haze pushes air quality in 3 out of Singapore's 5 regions into unhealthy range
The 24-hour Pollutant Standards Index (PSI) hit 123 for the central area, 105 for the west and 102 for the east at 6am.
SINGAPORE: Air quality in the three out of five regions in Singapore entered the unhealthy range on Sunday (Sep 20).
The 24-hour Pollutant Standards Index (PSI) hit 123 for the central area, 105 for the west and 102 for the east at 6am.
PSI readings have dipped in and out of the unhealthy range over the past weeks.
All five regions of Singapore recorded unhealthy air quality levels on Tuesday - the first time this has happened since September 2019.
In its daily haze advisory on Saturday, the National Environment Agency (NEA) forecast the 24-hour PSI to be in the high end of the moderate range to the middle of the unhealthy range.
NEA said there was a risk of smoke haze affecting Singapore, with prevailing winds expected to blow from the east-southeast or southeast.
Dry weather over Kalimantan and southern Sumatra was also expected to persist, it said. Smoke plumes from fires in these areas had been observed drifting towards Singapore.