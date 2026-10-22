Smaller produce, higher prices: Haze hits vegetable imports into Singapore

SINGAPORE: Weeks of haze across parts of Southeast Asia are beginning to affect vegetables imported into Singapore, with wholesalers reporting smaller produce, tighter supplies and higher prices.

Experts say the impact could be widespread across haze-affected parts of the region, as reduced sunlight disrupts photosynthesis and slows vegetable growth.

Dr Paul Teng, a visiting senior fellow at the ISEAS-Yusof Ishak Institute’s Climate Change in Southeast Asia Programme, estimates that up to 70 million hectares of Southeast Asian farmland may have been exposed to significant haze this year, representing more than half of the region's agricultural land.

At Pasir Panjang Wholesale Centre, stallowners said the effects are increasingly visible.

Mr Cedric Chew, Avo & Co's general manager, told CNA that heads of iceberg lettuce from Malaysia have been about 50 per cent smaller than usual since the start of October.

Leafy vegetables are particularly vulnerable to a lack of sunlight, with prolonged exposure to such conditions affecting their size and yield.

Avo & Co said the conditions are concerning as it imports about a fifth of its produce - around 3,000kg weekly - from Malaysia and Indonesia.

"Definitely the supply side will be affected because of the weather and the haze. It's almost without sunlight for a few weeks now already, and it's also forecast to continue for a few more weeks," Mr Chew said.

"So, we expect the supply for leafy vegetables like lettuce, romaine lettuce … bayam (Chinese spinach), spinach, and all that, to be affected as well."

Mr Chew added that supplies of some vegetables from Java, such as watercress and baby kai lan, had already declined by up to 80 per cent.