First new HDB flats in Lakeview and Shunfu in over 40 years to go on sale from June
About 1,600 new homes will be offered across three public housing projects.
SINGAPORE: For the first time in over 40 years, new public housing flats will be built in Lakeview and Shunfu, with about 1,600 homes to go on sale.
The Housing and Development Board (HDB) announced on Monday (Feb 2) that three Build-to-Order (BTO) projects will be launched in these areas starting from June 2026.
"These projects will offer more housing options for home buyers, particularly those who wish to live close to their families in nearby towns like Toa Payoh, Bishan and Ang Mo Kio, for better mutual care and support," HDB said in a media release.
The projects will also bring additional amenities and facilities in the area, such as a childcare centre and a Residents’ Network centre.
The first project, at Lakeview, will be launched in the June 2026 BTO sales exercise, with construction to start from the second quarter of the year.
Bounded by Upper Thomson Road and Lakeview Estate condominium, this project will offer about 1,200 units across five residential blocks, comprising 470 two-room Flexi flats and 740 four-room flats, as well as about 50 units of public rental flats integrated into two of the blocks.
"The other two projects will be launched within the next two years," said HDB, adding that they will offer a total of 130 three-room flats and 290 four-room flats.
HDB said that the first Lakeview BTO project is being designed to be integrated with its surroundings, and will feature blocks of heights from 18 to 40 storeys that gradually step down towards the area's low-rise developments.
"The blocks will be oriented to offer residents scenic views, including the nearby MacRitchie Reservoir," the agency added.
More details on the project, including its classification, will be announced closer to the June 2026 sales exercise.
ERA Singapore's key executive officer Eugene Lim said the Lakeview and Shunfu projects are likely to fall under the Prime category due to their proximity to the Marymount MRT station.
"Livability in the precinct will be further enhanced by new covered linkways connecting the Lakeview BTO project to bus stops along Upper Thomson Road, as well as by improved access to green spaces, such as MacRitchie Reservoir, via the realigned park connector," he said.
He expects strong interest in the projects.
“As a result, prices are expected to reflect their mature and well-connected setting, and could come in a shade higher than recent Prime launches such as Toa Payoh Ascent in the July 2025 exercise," Mr Lim added, noting that four-room flats at Toa Payoh Ascent were priced between S$583,000 and S$777,000.
Ms Christine Sun, chief researcher and strategist of Realion (OrangeTee & ETC) Group, said that demand for these BTO flats is expected to be high given the limited supply of new flats in the area.
“The flats are also well located and have excellent attributes,” she added.
“These three projects are within walking distance of an MRT station and surrounded by many top schools, which will be a draw for families with school-going children."
Ms Sun also noted that there are many two-room Flexi flats available, adding that this “will appeal to singles who may be working in the nearby industrial buildings or in the upcoming sub-regional centre at Bishan”.
Ms Sun said that the new Lakeview and Shunfu flats may be classified as Prime flats, as with the BTO flats launched in Bishan Terraces and Mount Pleasant Crest.
The expected launch price of the two-room Flexi flats could be similar to that of Bishan Terraces (Prime flats), at about S$230,000 to S$370,000, she added.
“The four-room flats could be priced around the same level as Bishan Terraces and Mount Pleasant Crest from S$550,000 to over S$750,000, depending on the height of the units.”
Among the new amenities to be located within the first Lakeview BTO project are an eating house, minimart, clinic, bakery and hair salon.
There will also be communal facilities in all three projects to bring people of all ages together for sports or recreation, said HDB.
"For example, three-generation playgrounds will provide safe and engaging spaces for children to play, while adult and elderly fitness stations will encourage active lifestyles through exercise," it said.
Residents will also have access to a roof garden above the multi-storey car park.
"These new and enhanced amenities will bring added convenience for both new and existing residents and create a vibrant neighbourhood," said HDB.
Minister for National Development Chee Hong Tat on Tuesday said that more public housing is being brought into mature neighbourhoods so that they will remain “inclusive and vibrant for residents of all ages”.
“We want to support family members to live closer to one another for mutual care and support,” he said, adding that it is a key consideration for public housing.
Last month, Mr Chee announced that 19,600 BTO flats will be launched in 2026, including more than 4,000 flats with shorter waiting times of less than three years.
The flats will be available through three sales exercises in February, June and October, featuring a range of Standard, Plus and Prime flats.
Locations for these flats will include Ang Mo Kio, Bukit Merah, Sembawang, Toa Payoh, Tampines, Woodlands and Yishun.