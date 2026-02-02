First new HDB flats in Lakeview and Shunfu in over 40 years to go on sale from June

HDB said that the first Lakeview BTO project is being designed to be integrated with its surroundings, and will feature blocks of heights from 18 to 40 storeys that gradually step down towards the area's low-rise developments.

"The blocks will be oriented to offer residents scenic views, including the nearby MacRitchie Reservoir," the agency added.

More details on the project, including its classification, will be announced closer to the June 2026 sales exercise.

ERA Singapore's key executive officer Eugene Lim said the Lakeview and Shunfu projects are likely to fall under the Prime category due to their proximity to the Marymount MRT station.

"Livability in the precinct will be further enhanced by new covered linkways connecting the Lakeview BTO project to bus stops along Upper Thomson Road, as well as by improved access to green spaces, such as MacRitchie Reservoir, via the realigned park connector," he said.

He expects strong interest in the projects.

“As a result, prices are expected to reflect their mature and well-connected setting, and could come in a shade higher than recent Prime launches such as Toa Payoh Ascent in the July 2025 exercise," Mr Lim added, noting that four-room flats at Toa Payoh Ascent were priced between S$583,000 and S$777,000.

Ms Christine Sun, chief researcher and strategist of Realion (OrangeTee & ETC) Group, said that demand for these BTO flats is expected to be high given the limited supply of new flats in the area.



“The flats are also well located and have excellent attributes,” she added.



“These three projects are within walking distance of an MRT station and surrounded by many top schools, which will be a draw for families with school-going children."



Ms Sun also noted that there are many two-room Flexi flats available, adding that this “will appeal to singles who may be working in the nearby industrial buildings or in the upcoming sub-regional centre at Bishan”.



Ms Sun said that the new Lakeview and Shunfu flats may be classified as Prime flats, as with the BTO flats launched in Bishan Terraces and Mount Pleasant Crest.



The expected launch price of the two-room Flexi flats could be similar to that of Bishan Terraces (Prime flats), at about S$230,000 to S$370,000, she added.



“The four-room flats could be priced around the same level as Bishan Terraces and Mount Pleasant Crest from S$550,000 to over S$750,000, depending on the height of the units.”

Among the new amenities to be located within the first Lakeview BTO project are an eating house, minimart, clinic, bakery and hair salon.

There will also be communal facilities in all three projects to bring people of all ages together for sports or recreation, said HDB.

"For example, three-generation playgrounds will provide safe and engaging spaces for children to play, while adult and elderly fitness stations will encourage active lifestyles through exercise," it said.

Residents will also have access to a roof garden above the multi-storey car park.