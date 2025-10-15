HDB launches four Prime projects in October BTO exercise, with highest subsidy clawback of 14%
The Berlayar Residences, located at the former Keppel Club site, will have the highest subsidy clawback among Prime projects in Bishan, Bukit Merah and Toa Payoh.
SINGAPORE: The Housing and Development Board (HDB) on Wednesday (Oct 15) launched four Prime projects for sale in Bishan, Bukit Merah and Toa Payoh as part of its October Build-to-Order (BTO) exercise.
Among the four, Berlayar Residences, located at the site of the former Keppel Club, will have a subsidy clawback rate of 14 per cent, the highest to date. It is the first BTO project to be launched in this new housing estate at the Greater Southern Waterfront.
Redhill Peaks in Bukit Merah and Mount Pleasant Crest in Toa Payoh come with a subsidy clawback rate of 12 per cent, while it is 10 per cent for the Bishan Terraces project.
More than 9,100 flats across 10 projects were launched for sale on Wednesday, including a Community Care Apartment project in Sengkang.
About 3,300 BTO flats, in Bedok, Sengkang and Yishun, are expected to have shorter wait times of less than three years.
This is the first BTO exercise where the new Family Care Scheme (Joint Balloting) is being rolled out, which enables parents and their children, regardless of marital status, to jointly apply for two units in the same housing project, where there are two-room Flexi or three-room flats offered.
PLUS AND PRIME FLATS
A Plus project in Ang Mo Kio was also launched for sale, with a subsidy clawback rate of 7 per cent upon resale.
Plus and Prime flats are located in places that would eventually command higher market values. As such, they will be priced with additional subsidies to keep them affordable. They also come with tighter sale conditions such as a 10-year minimum occupation period.
"The subsidy recovery rates are commensurate with the extent of the additional subsidies provided for the respective projects," said HDB.
ERA Singapore's key executive officer Eugene Lim noted that the 14 per cent subsidy clawback rate for Berlayar Residences is more than double the 6 per cent seen when Prime flats were first introduced in 2022.
"This would encourage long-term occupancy, especially considering the generous subsidies and grants offered under the PLH (Prime Location Housing) model, as well as a first-mover’s advantage to brand new housing precincts," he said.
To support seniors in ageing independently in the community, HDB will offer 207 community care apartments at Fernvale Plains in Sengkang.
This is the fifth Community Care Apartment project to be launched.
Eligible seniors who want to buy a community care apartment or two-room Flexi flat may apply for the enhanced Silver Housing Bonus of up to S$40,000 when the enhancement takes effect in December.
"This enhanced bonus provides greater support to seniors who choose to right-size and supplement their retirement income," said HDB, adding that seniors who buy a three-room flat in this BTO exercise are eligible for a cash bonus of up to S$30,000.
NEW FAMILY CARE SCHEME
Under the new Family Care Scheme, up to 15 per cent of the two-room Flexi and three-room flats will be set aside for parents, while up to 15 per cent of the two-room Flexi to five-room flats will be set aside for their children.
The scheme allows eligible parents and their children, regardless of marital status, to jointly apply for two units in the same BTO project.
Those who wish to buy a home in the October BTO exercise must have a valid HDB Flat Eligibility (HFE) letter when they submit their flat application.
In total, HDB has launched 29,975 new flats in 2025, comprising 19,723 BTO flats and 10,252 units under the Sale of Balance Flats exercises.
This brings the total BTO supply from 2021 to 2025 to about 102,400 flats, which HDB said exceeds its earlier commitment of 100,000 new flats over the five-year period.