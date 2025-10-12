About 3,300 flats with shorter waiting times to be launched for sale in October BTO exercise

SINGAPORE: About 3,300 Build-to-Order (BTO) flats with wait times of less than three years will be offered in the upcoming sales exercise in October.

The 3,294 flats will be offered across four BTO projects in Bedok, Sengkang and Yishun, said the Housing and Development Board (HDB) on Sunday (Oct 12).

“They comprise a range of flat types from two-room flexi units to 3Gen flats for multi-generation families and community care apartments for seniors,” said HDB.

The upcoming exercise will see 9,100 BTO flats launched for sale.

TWO PROJECTS IN YISHUN

Two projects with shorter waiting times are in Yishun. One of them is Yishun Glade, which will comprise four 15-storey blocks with 569 units of two-room flexi and four-room flats.

Bound by Yishun Street 31 and Yishun Ring Road, the project has an estimated waiting time of two years and seven months, said HDB.

It will feature a senior care centre and have recreational facilities such as a rooftop garden, fitness stations and playgrounds.

Some of the development’s nearby amenities include Junction 9, Yishun Mall and Yishun Public Library. Residents will also be able to access the Khatib Bongsu Park Connector linking to Yishun Pond Park easily, said HDB.