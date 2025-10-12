About 3,300 flats with shorter waiting times to be launched for sale in October BTO exercise
The 3,294 flats with shorter waiting times will be offered across four BTO projects in Bedok, Sengkang and Yishun.
SINGAPORE: About 3,300 Build-to-Order (BTO) flats with wait times of less than three years will be offered in the upcoming sales exercise in October.
The 3,294 flats will be offered across four BTO projects in Bedok, Sengkang and Yishun, said the Housing and Development Board (HDB) on Sunday (Oct 12).
“They comprise a range of flat types from two-room flexi units to 3Gen flats for multi-generation families and community care apartments for seniors,” said HDB.
The upcoming exercise will see 9,100 BTO flats launched for sale.
TWO PROJECTS IN YISHUN
Two projects with shorter waiting times are in Yishun. One of them is Yishun Glade, which will comprise four 15-storey blocks with 569 units of two-room flexi and four-room flats.
Bound by Yishun Street 31 and Yishun Ring Road, the project has an estimated waiting time of two years and seven months, said HDB.
It will feature a senior care centre and have recreational facilities such as a rooftop garden, fitness stations and playgrounds.
Some of the development’s nearby amenities include Junction 9, Yishun Mall and Yishun Public Library. Residents will also be able to access the Khatib Bongsu Park Connector linking to Yishun Pond Park easily, said HDB.
The second development in Yishun is Chencharu Grove, which also has an estimated wait time of two years and seven months.
Situated along Bah Soon Pah Road and Chencharu Link, it will comprise six residential blocks with a total of 826 flats ranging from two-room flexi to five-room flats.
The development will have a preschool, playgrounds and a communal garden, among other facilities.
“Residents will also enjoy convenient access to a wide range of dining and retail options at Khatib Central, Wisteria Mall, Northpoint City, and Yishun Park Hawker Centre,” said HDB.
Chencharu Grove also lies close to a proposed mixed-use integrated development, which will feature a hawker centre, shops and a bus interchange.
The interchange will provide easy connectivity for residents to Khatib MRT station, said HDB.
The project will also include a 418-unit Single Room Shared Facilities public rental block.
“When completed, this will replace the pilot site at the former Anderson Junior College hostel at Ang Mo Kio Avenue 8, which is currently only available for interim use.”
The Single Room Shared Facilities pilot was launched in 2023. It is a new type of housing designed to give single public rental tenants more privacy while providing companionship and support, said HDB.
Tenants in such housing will have their own bedroom with basic furnishings, while sharing facilities such as toilets, kitchens, laundry and activity rooms.
A social service agency appointed by HDB will operate the site, including managing tenancy matters, providing social support to tenants, and furnishing and maintaining the premises.
SENGKANG
Another project in Fernvale has a slightly longer estimated wait time of two years and eight months.
Bounded by Fernvale Drive, Fernvale Link and Fernvale Street, Fernvale Plains comprises five blocks ranging in height from 23 to 26 storeys, including a rental block.
The development will offer 830 units of two-room flexi, four-room, and five-room flats, along with 207 community care apartments. This will be the fifth community care apartments project launched.
"Eligible seniors who right-size to a community care apartment may apply for the enhanced Silver Housing Bonus of up to S$40,000 (US$30,800) when the enhancement takes effect in December,” said HDB.
Community care apartments are an assisted living public housing concept that combines senior-friendly living with customised care services, on-site social activities, furnished communal spaces, and senior fitness stations.
Fernvale Plains will be located near Seletar Mall, Compass One shopping mall and Fernvale Community Club, which has an integrated hawker centre.
The project will have a preschool and two distinct gardens with amenities for all ages, including a hard court, fitness stations and playgrounds.
Residents will be near Kupang LRT station, which connects to Sengkang MRT/LRT station and bus interchange.
BEDOK
The final project with shorter waiting time flats is Ping Yi Court, which comprises five 15-storey blocks with 862 flats ranging from two-room flexi to 3Gen flats.
The development along Chai Chee Street has an estimated wait time of two years and nine months.
It will feature a courtyard design, with blocks arranged around the site’s perimeter. This is to create communal spaces that promote resident interaction and community bonding, said HDB.
Ping Yi Court’s amenities will include a preschool, rooftop garden, playgrounds and fitness stations.
“Residents will have easy access to nearby amenities such as Kaki Bukit 511 Market and Food Centre, Bedok Mall, and Heartbeat@Bedok, which houses a community club, library, swimming complex, and sports centre all under one roof,” said HDB.
“With Bedok and Kembangan MRT stations nearby, and bus services along Chai Chee Street, residents will enjoy convenient transportation connectivity.”
OTHER PROJECTS
The October BTO exercise will also offer projects in Ang Mo Kio, Bishan, Bukit Merah, Jurong East, and Toa Payoh.
“More details on the projects, including their classification categories, will be shared during the upcoming October sales exercise,” said HDB.
The new flats with shorter waiting times will bring the total number of such flats launched in 2025 to 4,690, exceeding HDB’s earlier commitment of 4,500, it said.
"Over the next two years, we will launch another 4,000 shorter waiting time flats per year as part of our continued efforts to reduce waiting times and expand housing options for home buyers with more pressing housing needs," HDB added.