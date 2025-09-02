‘White flats’ to be offered at first Mount Pleasant BTO project up for sale in October

SINGAPORE: The first Build-to-Order (BTO) project in the future Mount Pleasant housing estate will offer home seekers the option of “white flats”, a new type of Housing Board flat without partitions and beams.

It will be the second BTO project to offer such an open-concept layout, after Crawford Heights which was launched last October. About four in 10 buyers there opted for a “white flat”, said the HDB on Tuesday (Sep 2).

Mount Pleasant Crest, as the upcoming project is called, will have about 1,350 two-room flexi, three-room and four-room flats, as well as 270 public rental flats.

Altogether there will be slightly more than 1,600 flats on offer, more than the 1,500 announced in March.

More flats are also being planned for the entire Mount Pleasant area – about 6,000 across four projects, up from the previously announced 5,000 units across six projects.

In response to CNA's queries, HDB said the earlier figures were estimates based on conceptual development plans for Mount Pleasant.

The increased supply for the 33 ha site – about the size of 46 football fields – came after “further detailed planning studies”, it noted, adding that this will help meet strong housing demand.

In a separate statement, National Development Minister Chee Hong Tat said the new estate will “provide more housing options for Singaporeans and better support young families who wish to live near their parents for mutual care and support”.

More details on Mount Pleasant’s first BTO project, including its classification, will be announced in October’s sales exercise.

In a press release unveiling its masterplan for the new neighbourhood, HDB added it will progressively launch the rest of the projects “in the coming years”.