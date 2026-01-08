HDB to launch 19,600 BTO flats in 2026, including more than 4,000 shorter waiting time units

SINGAPORE: Around 19,600 Build-To-Order (BTO) flats will be launched in 2026, including more than 4,000 flats with shorter waiting times of less than three years, Minister for National Development Chee Hong Tat said on Thursday (Jan 8).

The flats will be launched across three sales exercises in February, June and October, and include a "good mix" of Standard, Plus and Prime flats, the Housing and Development Board (HDB) said in a media release.

They will be in various locations around the country, including Ang Mo Kio, Bukit Merah, Sembawang, Toa Payoh, Tampines, Woodlands and Yishun.

With the upcoming launches, HDB said it remains on track to meet the target of offering about 55,000 flats from 2025 to 2027 to meet sustained housing demand.

Speaking to reporters at ParkEdge @ Bidadari, Mr Chee said the strong supply of BTO flats will make them more accessible to buyers.

“It's also important to then help to moderate the resale flat prices, because some of the demand that would otherwise go to the resale market can now be met through the BTO market,” he said.