Singapore to develop VERS framework in current term of government; no plans for more SERS

SINGAPORE: Singapore aims to work out details of the Voluntary Early Redevelopment Scheme (VERS) for public housing - such as how to identify potential sites, ensure enough homes are ready in time, and offer “fair” packages for affected residents - in its current term of government.

This means a framework could be in place before September 2030. Singapore's government has a maximum five-year term, which will start from the first scheduled sitting of parliament on Sep 5 following the May General Election.

After establishing the policy parameters, VERS will kick off with a “few selected” sites and likely from the first half of the next decade, said National Development Minister Chee Hong Tat.

Speaking this week in his first sit-down interview since taking on the national development portfolio in May, he also said the government will be focusing efforts and resources on VERS and currently has “no plans to do any more Selective En bloc Redevelopment Scheme (SERS)”.

The two schemes are part of efforts to renew older public housing estates. In both cases, the government buys back Housing Board flats before their 99-year leases run out, compensates the residents and redevelops the site.

But there are differences. SERS, introduced in 1995, is highly selective and limited to precincts with high redevelopment potential. It is also compulsory, with residents compensated based on the market value of their flats at the time of the SERS announcement.

The last SERS project was in Ang Mo Kio Avenue 3, announced in April 2022.

On the other hand, VERS is offered to selected precincts when flats reach about 70 years of age. Residents get to vote for whether they want to take up the scheme, like they do for the Home Improvement Programme (HIP) which looks into maintenance issues.

Another difference, said Mr Chee, is that VERS may have “less financial upside” for residents as the flats “will be older and hence the terms will be less generous”.