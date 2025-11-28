Government to provide one-time property tax rebate of up to 15% for owner-occupied homes in 2026

Property tax rebates were also provided in 2025 - at 20 per cent for owner-occupied HDB flats and 15 per cent for owner-occupied private residential properties, capped at S$1,000.

For 2026, owner-occupiers living in three-room and larger HDB flats will see an average monthly property tax increase of S$2 to S$3, while one- and two-room HDB owner-occupiers will continue to pay no property tax.

Half of owner-occupiers of private properties will get a property tax increase of less than S$6 per month. The remainder will see higher property tax increases, which usually are for higher-value private properties.

All property owners will receive their 2026 property tax bills in December. The bills are sent out in batches, and some property owners may receive them earlier than others.

Homeowners will receive SMS or email notifications from IRAS about the tax bill and payment due date. They can also log in to myTax Portal to check.

"Property owners are encouraged to apply for GIRO to enjoy up to 12-month interest-free instalments or opt for a one-time deduction," said the authorities.

Owners facing financial difficulties can approach IRAS for assistance to discuss a suitable payment plan before the payment due date