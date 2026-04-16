More Tengah BTO homes to be offered centralised cooling

SINGAPORE: Around 10,000 more Build-to-Order (BTO) households in Tengah will have the option of centralised cooling systems, the Housing & Development Board (HDB) and Keppel said in a joint media release on Thursday (Apr 16).

HDB awarded Keppel a 20-year contract to design, install and operate the systems at nine upcoming BTO projects, covering about 10,000 households in Tengah’s Brickland, Park and Forest Hill districts.

This is Keppel’s second such contract, bringing the total to about 14,000 households across 12 Tengah BTO projects with access to Keppel's centralised cooling system.

The first contract was awarded in September 2024 and spans over 20 years, covering three Tengah BTO projects: Brickland Weave, Plantation Edge I & II, and Plantation Verge.

According to HDB and Keppel, centralised cooling systems are a more energy-efficient alternative to conventional air-conditioning, consuming 30 per cent less energy.

Instead of individual condensers, chilled water from centralised chillers is supplied to homes to cool the flats. Residents who opt in early can also have their air-conditioning ready by the time they collect their keys.

Mr Tan Sze Tiong, chief sustainability officer of HDB, said: “HDB is committed to realising the vision of Tengah as Singapore’s first and largest smart and sustainable HDB town."

When completed, the centralised cooling systems across all 12 BTO projects will be linked to Keppel’s operations nerve centre for remote control and real-time performance monitoring.