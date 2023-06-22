Some patients with heart rhythm disorders can undergo newer, safer procedure

SINGAPORE: Mr Zhang Feng has led a healthy lifestyle since young, even taking part in sports competitively.

But in the past five years, the 46-year-old experienced bouts of breathlessness, even when doing typically easy activities such as climbing up the stairs.

After consulting a doctor, he underwent an electrocardiogram (ECG) examination. It confirmed he had a type of heart rhythm disorder called atrial fibrillation.

If left untreated, the condition could lead to serious complications such as heart failure.

He opted for a new minimally invasive procedure offered at the National University Heart Centre Singapore (NUHCS) to treat the problem in February this year.