Bike-sharing operator HelloRide warned over attempts to discuss prices with rival Anywheel

SINGAPORE: Bicycle-sharing operator HelloRide has been issued with a warning letter for attempting to propose price discussions with its sole competitor Anywheel, the Competition and Consumer Commission of Singapore (CCS) said on Monday (Aug 17).

HelloRide and Anywheel are currently the only two licensed shared bicycle operators in Singapore, offering short-term bicycle rentals through mobile applications.

In a media release on Monday, CCS said it began investigations of possible breaches of the Competition Act after receiving complaints from Anywheel.

Its investigations found that a key HelloRide representative contacted an Anywheel representative on two separate occasions in July and October 2025 to propose pricing discussions between the companies.

“On both occasions, Anywheel did not engage further with HelloRide and reported the communications to CCS,” the watchdog said.

No commercially sensitive information was disclosed and no actual price discussions took place, CCS added.

The watchdog therefore found that HelloRide's conduct did not infringe Section 34 of the Competition Act, which prohibits agreements or concerted practices that prevent, restrict or distort competition in Singapore.

CCS said this finding reflected the specific circumstances of the case, including Anywheel's refusal to engage with HelloRide and its decision to report the matter.

However, the commission said it did not condone HelloRide's conduct.

“As the two currently licensed operators of shared bicycle services in Singapore, any price discussions or coordination between the two businesses would likely have had a direct and significant impact on competition and consumers in this market,” said CCS.