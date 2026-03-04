Hin Leong oil tycoon OK Lim gets jail term cut in appeal in US$111.7 million case

SINGAPORE: The founder of failed oil trading firm Hin Leong Trading, 84-year-old Lim Oon Kuin, had his jail term cut by four years after a partially successful appeal against his conviction and sentence in a criminal case.



The High Court on Wednesday (Mar 4) rejected his appeal against conviction but allowed his appeal against his sentence of 17-and-a-half years. Justice Hoo Sheau Peng said this sentence, when considering his age and the fact he was unlikely to reoffend, was crushing.

She reduced it to 13-and-a-half years. Lim, who is better known as OK Lim, listened to proceedings via a Mandarin interpreter in a wheelchair, with his eyes closed.



The patriarch was convicted in a trial of cheating the Hongkong and Shanghai Banking Corporation (HSBC) and abetting forgery. He was sentenced to 17-and-a-half years' jail by a lower court.



The case involved two bogus transactions for the sale of oil with China Aviation Oil (Singapore) Corporation and Unipec Singapore, and the submission of forged documents that led HSBC to disburse millions of dollars in loans to Hin Leong.



This amounted to at least US$111.7 million (S$150 million), based on the three charges that the prosecution went ahead with out of the more than 100 charges that Lim faced.



The prosecution said Lim, a "legend in Singapore's oil industry", had orchestrated one of the most serious cases of trade financing fraud ever prosecuted in Singapore through his employees.



The company was one of the largest oil trading companies in Asia until its sudden collapse in April 2020.



Lim was also embroiled in a civil trial brought by liquidators against the Lim family. This concluded after Lim and his two children consented to a judgment of US$3.5 billion being entered against them.



Lim and his children were declared bankrupt in December 2024 following the judgment.



Lim's daughter, Lim Huey Ching, is currently on trial for obstructing justice.



She is accused of instructing an IT manager at Hin Leong Trading to ensure that deleted items on the company's servers were not recoverable, and that previous back-ups must be disposed of permanently.