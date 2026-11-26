Why tackling hoarding in Singapore can take months or even years
Charities say manpower constraints, logistical challenges and residents' readiness can affect how quickly homes are cleared. Preventing clutter from building up again is another challenge.
SINGAPORE: Convincing residents with hoarding tendencies to declutter their homes can take months or even years.
But even after they agree to accept help, some may face another lengthy wait before the clean-up can begin.
At Helping Joy, a charity that helps elderly and low-income residents clean and restore their flats, those seeking assistance may have to wait at least six months for volunteers to arrive.
The charity receives about 60 referrals each month, but manpower shortages mean it struggles to keep up with demand.
Other organisations report shorter timelines, although these vary depending on different stages of assistance, from initial visits to decluttering work.
The challenges come as more than 500 hoarding cases remain active in Singapore, with charities citing manpower constraints, logistical difficulties and residents' readiness as factors affecting how quickly homes can be cleared.
As of June, Singapore's New Environment Action Team (NEAT) has helped reduce the severity of about 370 hoarding cases.
NEAT, a joint initiative of the Ministry of National Development (MND) and Ministry of Social and Family Development (MSF) launched in 2025, brings together government agencies, charities and community groups to tackle hoarding.
In a statement to CNA, the ministries said the increase in hoarding cases could be due to greater public awareness of the issue, as well as efforts to identify cases.
WHY THE WAIT FOR HELP VARIES
Helping Joy’s founder Steven Goh said the charity has to coordinate volunteers and contractors to remove clutter, address safety hazards and make homes safe for residents. Partners the charity engages include those providing pest control, plumbing and repair services.
It also works with social workers and hospitals, particularly when residents need their homes cleared before they can be discharged.
Not everyone referred to Helping Joy qualifies for assistance. The charity requires applicants to meet income and other eligibility criteria, and provide supporting documents.
“Once they are qualified, we will put them into the queue. So it takes about six months at least,” Mr Goh told CNA.
Finding enough volunteers is a major challenge, he said, as they cannot be expected to take on physically demanding decluttering work too frequently.
Mr Goh added: “To take care of the beneficiaries, we have to take care of our volunteers first, because they must stay healthy so they can continue to support more of the work.”
Urgent cases, including homes with severe pest infestations or fire hazards, may be prioritised.
Habitat for Humanity Singapore, which runs a programme to improve living conditions for vulnerable households, aims to begin its first home rehabilitation session within eight weeks of receiving a referral from a social worker.
Its national director Daniel See said the organisation first assesses the condition of a home before arranging the necessary resources. Some cases require pest control work before volunteers can enter.
Buddhist charity Tzu-Chi Foundation (Singapore), meanwhile, said its current waiting time is at least two to three months before an initial session can begin.
This may first involve building rapport with residents or helping them sort a small number of belongings, rather than a large-scale clean-up.
Its charity development manager Goh Leay Ying said volunteer availability and the needs of existing cases can also affect how quickly new referrals are taken on.
WHY RESIDENTS MAY STILL HESITATE
Even after residents agree to declutter, they may not be ready for volunteers to begin removing their belongings.
At Covenant Evangelical Free Church, outreach ministry staff member Vincent Chia said residents generally receive assistance within one to two weeks.
However, Mr Chia said some residents become anxious when given a date that they feel is too soon. Others may agree to clear only certain parts of their homes.
“The delays usually come from (settling) the emotions of the beneficiary … to allow them to have the control, allow them to take time,” he added.
Ms Goh of Tzu-Chi said family members and neighbours can also be more eager for decluttering to begin than the residents themselves.
“Sometimes (residents) might not yet recognise the extent of the problem or feel the readiness to accept help. This difference in readiness can sometimes lead to resistance,” she said.
Tzu-Chi volunteers may therefore begin with smaller tasks, such as clearing a pathway through the home, before attempting a larger clean-up, she noted.
Mr See said Habitat for Humanity has encountered cases where planned decluttering sessions could not proceed because residents had changed their minds.
“We would have arranged for logistics, our volunteers to be present and ready to commence the first session,” he said. "But when the team arrives, they sometimes find nobody at home."
For Mr Mark Seah, who has volunteered with Helping Joy for 12 years, the difficulties of decluttering became apparent during one of his earliest assignments.
He recalled helping an elderly man who could barely move around his home.
Volunteers cleared the flat, replaced a refrigerator and replenished spoiled food. But when they returned, they were scolded over items that had been thrown away.
Mr Seah said volunteers ensure that items are checked for valuables, important documents and those with sentimental value, such as photographs, before they are discarded.
Residents are consulted when volunteers are unsure whether an item should be kept.
“Sometimes, it is the elderly's wish (that) they really want to keep certain items even when we advise them not to, then no choice I will still let them keep,” he said.
CLEARING A HOME IS ONLY PART OF THE WORK
Decluttering can require considerable manpower and coordination.
Habitat for Humanity conducts up to 30 decluttering sessions a month, including repeat visits to the same households. A single home can require up to 10 full days of work.
At Helping Joy, a typical clean-up involves about 25 volunteers, said Mr Seah. They divide the work among teams responsible for sorting belongings, cleaning rooms and disposing of unwanted items.
While some sessions finish by late afternoon, particularly difficult jobs can stretch until as late as 11pm.
In severe cases, as many as 50 volunteers may be needed to clear a home, said Mr Roy Khoo, chairman of the corporate social responsibility committee at the Singapore Contractors Association Limited.
Waste bins and disposal services must be arranged, while the Housing and Development Board (HDB) may need to provide tentages and cordon off space for sorting belongings.
After the clutter is removed, further work may be needed to make the home safe and liveable, including repainting and repairs to electrical wiring or plumbing.
WHY FOLLOW-UP MATTERS
Even after a home has been cleared, there is a risk that clutter may build up again.
Mr Khoo warned that without continued support, some residents may revert to their hoarding habits.
“Relapse cases take up resources and time, (which) could be used to help new cases,” he said.
Ms Goh of Tzu-Chi said volunteers also need to understand the emotional difficulties residents face, while social workers and mental health professionals have a role in addressing underlying issues that contribute to hoarding.
Helping Joy is among the groups providing follow-up support, with a maintenance team that visits some homes monthly to help with chores such as laundry and kitchen clean-up.
Mr Seah said such visits also help prevent residents from accumulating clutter again.
The consequences of severe hoarding can be deadly.
In a parliamentary reply on Sep 9, Home Affairs Minister K Shanmugam said two fires between 2020 and 2025 occurred in HDB flats previously identified as severe hoarding cases.
Both households had previously been approached about decluttering. In one case, clutter returned after an initially successful intervention. Occupants suffered smoke inhalation and burn injuries in a subsequent fire.
In the other, the resident resisted decluttering, and a fire resulted in a fatality.
MND and MSF said hoarding cases are often complex and long-standing, requiring repeated engagement with residents and their families, as well as coordination among agencies.
“Hoarding may also recur even after the homes have been decluttered, as habits do not change so quickly,” the ministries added.