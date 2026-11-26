SINGAPORE: Convincing residents with hoarding tendencies to declutter their homes can take months or even years.

But even after they agree to accept help, some may face another lengthy wait before the clean-up can begin.

At Helping Joy, a charity that helps elderly and low-income residents clean and restore their flats, those seeking assistance may have to wait at least six months for volunteers to arrive.

The charity receives about 60 referrals each month, but manpower shortages mean it struggles to keep up with demand.

Other organisations report shorter timelines, although these vary depending on different stages of assistance, from initial visits to decluttering work.

The challenges come as more than 500 hoarding cases remain active in Singapore, with charities citing manpower constraints, logistical difficulties and residents' readiness as factors affecting how quickly homes can be cleared.

As of June, Singapore's New Environment Action Team (NEAT) has helped reduce the severity of about 370 hoarding cases.

NEAT, a joint initiative of the Ministry of National Development (MND) and Ministry of Social and Family Development (MSF) launched in 2025, brings together government agencies, charities and community groups to tackle hoarding.

In a statement to CNA, the ministries said the increase in hoarding cases could be due to greater public awareness of the issue, as well as efforts to identify cases.