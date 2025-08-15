Commentary: Hoarding threatens public safety, but let's not forget it's a mental disorder

SINGAPORE: In late July, a fire broke out at a flat in Toa Payoh Lorong 1, claiming two lives.

Neighbours reported that one of the victims was a hoarder who collected discarded items such as dolls, furniture and shoes, placing them along the corridor.

This is not an isolated incident. In January, three lives were lost after a fire broke out in a Hougang flat that firefighters had difficulty entering due to excessive items in the unit. From 2021 to 2024, there were 23 hoarding-related fires.

With lives at stake and public safety in peril, it’s understandable that online reactions to the Toa Payoh Lorong 1 fire have been critical. Some have called for harsher measures against hoarding, such as forced clean-ups and fines.

But such responses miss the crucial fact that hoarding is not a lifestyle choice. It is a psychiatric disorder. This is a scenario where there are only victims.

These incidents underscore the real-world consequences of untreated hoarding disorder, and the limits of intervention when unaccompanied by mental health support.