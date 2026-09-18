CNA Explains: Will Singapore home loan rates rise after the Fed's rate hike?

SINGAPORE: Home loan rates in Singapore may eventually edge higher after the US Federal Reserve raised interest rates by 0.25 percentage points on Wednesday (Sep 16).

It marked the first increase since 2023, with Fed policymakers signalling that more increases could follow.

Singapore does not directly follow the US central bank's interest rate decisions. But US rates can influence global funding conditions and, in turn, Singapore's interest rates.

These include the Singapore Overnight Rate Average (SORA) that is used to price many floating-rate home loans.

So how much could the Fed's latest move matter for mortgages here, and should homeowners choose a fixed or floating rate as the outlook shifts?

How will the Fed’s interest rates affect Singapore home loans?

For borrowers on floating-rate home loans, one figure to watch is SORA.

Many such mortgages are priced using compounded SORA plus a margin charged by the bank. As SORA moves, the interest rate paid by these borrowers can therefore rise or fall.

But SORA does not simply track the Fed.

It is based on actual transactions in Singapore's overnight interbank market and is also affected by factors such as domestic liquidity and broader financial conditions.

This means a 0.25 percentage point Fed hike does not automatically translate into an equivalent increase in SORA or Singapore mortgage rates.

“When the Fed raises rates, funding costs generally rise, and benchmarks such as SORA may also move higher,” said SingCapital chief executive Alfred Chia. “This can lead to higher mortgage rates and monthly repayments in Singapore.”

However, Mr Chia said home loan rates may not move immediately. Any subsequent increase may also not be a direct one-for-one adjustment.

“Even if the Fed raises rates by 0.25 percentage points, Singapore mortgage rates will depend on funding costs and competition among banks,” he added.

One important consideration is how long rates stay elevated, said Ms Selena Ling, chief economist and head of OCBC Group Research.

“Higher-for-longer rates would keep mortgage servicing costs elevated, especially for borrowers on floating-rate mortgages linked to SORA,” she said.

"The greatest impact would be on households with large outstanding loans or mortgage repayments that already take up a significant share of income."

Homeowners on fixed-rate packages and those with smaller loan burdens are likely to be less affected, she added.