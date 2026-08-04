Erectile dysfunction drug found in honey product sold on e-commerce platforms
The Singapore Food Agency also found medicinal substances - a steroid and a laxative - in two other food products.
SINGAPORE: A honey supplement containing a prescription medicine used to treat erectile dysfunction was among three products found adulterated with substances not permitted for use in food.
The product, B Solution Honey (Liquid), was found to contain tadalafil, the Singapore Food Agency (SFA) said in a media release on Tuesday (Aug 4).
Tadalafil is a prescription medicine used to treat erectile dysfunction and should only be taken under medical supervision, said the agency.
The packaging of the product, which is from Malaysia, directs consumers to consume the sachets with water. The product also claims to "enhance vitality" and stamina.
Inappropriate use of tadalafil is dangerous and can increase the risk of serious adverse effects, including heart attack, stroke, headache, migraine, irregular heart rate and priapism, which refers to painful and exceedingly long erections.
It can also cause potentially life-threatening low blood pressure in people taking heart medications, especially those containing nitrates, added the agency.
SFA also detected steroid medicine dexamethasone in Jus Tuan Haji 1921, a product from Malaysia, and sennosides in Shaio-Ge Xian Li 365 S1 Botanical Beverage Mix Barley Seedling Powder from Taiwan.
Dexamethasone is used to treat various inflammatory conditions, and its side effects can include blurred vision, excessive hair growth, acne, menstrual irregularities, headache and Cushing’s syndrome.
An overdose may also cause psychosis, hallucinations and electrolyte and fluid imbalance, said SFA.
Sennosides is used to relieve constipation, and its common side effects can include abdominal pain, spasms, diarrhoea and low potassium levels in the blood.
The agency said that prolonged use of the medication can cause dehydration and a lazy bowel, where bowel muscles become too relaxed, leading to less frequent bowel emptying and possible long-term constipation.
In response to CNA’s query, SFA said that the three products were sold mainly on e-commerce platforms.
The agency said it had worked with sellers to remove listings of the products and issued advisories directing the respective sellers to stop selling them with immediate effect.
Checks by CNA at about 10pm on Tuesday found several listings for B Solution Honey (Liquid) on e-commerce platform Lazada. CNA has contacted Lazada for comment.
SFA advised consumers who purchased the products not to consume them and encouraged those who have concerns about their health to seek medical advice.
"Consumers should also exercise caution and be mindful of the risks associated with consuming food bought from unknown or unverified sources and are advised to seek more information before making any purchase," said SFA.
Members of the public who have any information on the sale and supply of these products can write to the agency online.