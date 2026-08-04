Erectile dysfunction drug found in honey product sold on e-commerce platforms

SINGAPORE: A honey supplement containing a prescription medicine used to treat erectile dysfunction was among three products found adulterated with substances not permitted for use in food.

The product, B Solution Honey (Liquid), was found to contain tadalafil, the Singapore Food Agency (SFA) said in a media release on Tuesday (Aug 4).

Tadalafil is a prescription medicine used to treat erectile dysfunction and should only be taken under medical supervision, said the agency.

The packaging of the product, which is from Malaysia, directs consumers to consume the sachets with water. The product also claims to "enhance vitality" and stamina.

Inappropriate use of tadalafil is dangerous and can increase the risk of serious adverse effects, including heart attack, stroke, headache, migraine, irregular heart rate and priapism, which refers to painful and exceedingly long erections.

It can also cause potentially life-threatening low blood pressure in people taking heart medications, especially those containing nitrates, added the agency.

SFA also detected steroid medicine dexamethasone in Jus Tuan Haji 1921, a product from Malaysia, and sennosides in Shaio-Ge Xian Li 365 S1 Botanical Beverage Mix Barley Seedling Powder from Taiwan.