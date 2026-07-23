HSA warns against 3 products after consumers, including a 12-year-old, suffer serious health effects

SINGAPORE: The Health Sciences Authority (HSA) on Thursday (Jul 23) warned the public not to buy or consume three products found to contain banned or potent medicinal ingredients after three people, including a 12-year-old boy, suffered serious adverse effects.

The products - C-Nine Dietary Supplement Product, Xue Ya Gao Zhong Feng Qing Cao Yao Cao and B-Lian-S Herbal Cream - were marketed as supplements or herbal products, which should not contain any medicinal ingredients.

HSA said it has received reports from doctors and members of the public about adverse effects linked to the products. After testing, they were found to contain potent medicinal ingredients such as steroids, antifungal medicine and the banned substance sibutramine, which may be harmful if taken without medical supervision.

After using the products, the consumers developed heart palpitations, Cushing's syndrome and stretch marks.

HSA found sale listings for C-Nine Dietary Supplement Product, which was marketed as a dietary supplement, on Shopee, Lazada, Carousell, Facebook and TikTok. It has asked the platform administrators to remove the listings.

Xue Ya Gao Zhong Feng Qing Cao Yao Cao was touted as a herbal remedy to remove blood vessel blockages, relieve back pain and limb stiffness, and help with multiple chronic conditions including hypertension and diabetes.

The woman who consumed the product said she bought it in a market in Bentong, Malaysia.

The third product, B-Lian-S Herbal Cream, was sold on Facebook and Shopee by a vendor in Malaysia. It was marketed as a “natural extract formula” to manage psoriasis, eczema and red and itchy skin.

HSA's investigations found that the overseas vendor’s social media account was linked to a local Shopee store. It has worked with the platform administrator to disable the online store while Malaysian authorities have also been alerted to the Facebook account.