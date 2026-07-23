HSA warns against 3 products after consumers, including a 12-year-old, suffer serious health effects
The products were found to contain banned or potent medicinal ingredients, including steroids.
SINGAPORE: The Health Sciences Authority (HSA) on Thursday (Jul 23) warned the public not to buy or consume three products found to contain banned or potent medicinal ingredients after three people, including a 12-year-old boy, suffered serious adverse effects.
The products - C-Nine Dietary Supplement Product, Xue Ya Gao Zhong Feng Qing Cao Yao Cao and B-Lian-S Herbal Cream - were marketed as supplements or herbal products, which should not contain any medicinal ingredients.
HSA said it has received reports from doctors and members of the public about adverse effects linked to the products. After testing, they were found to contain potent medicinal ingredients such as steroids, antifungal medicine and the banned substance sibutramine, which may be harmful if taken without medical supervision.
After using the products, the consumers developed heart palpitations, Cushing's syndrome and stretch marks.
HSA found sale listings for C-Nine Dietary Supplement Product, which was marketed as a dietary supplement, on Shopee, Lazada, Carousell, Facebook and TikTok. It has asked the platform administrators to remove the listings.
Xue Ya Gao Zhong Feng Qing Cao Yao Cao was touted as a herbal remedy to remove blood vessel blockages, relieve back pain and limb stiffness, and help with multiple chronic conditions including hypertension and diabetes.
The woman who consumed the product said she bought it in a market in Bentong, Malaysia.
The third product, B-Lian-S Herbal Cream, was sold on Facebook and Shopee by a vendor in Malaysia. It was marketed as a “natural extract formula” to manage psoriasis, eczema and red and itchy skin.
HSA's investigations found that the overseas vendor’s social media account was linked to a local Shopee store. It has worked with the platform administrator to disable the online store while Malaysian authorities have also been alerted to the Facebook account.
BANNED, POTENT MEDICINAL INGREDIENTS
In the case of the 12-year-old boy, he rapidly gained 6kg and developed stretch marks over a two-month period after regularly applying B-Lian-S Herbal Cream to treat eczema.
The cream was purchased by the child’s mother, who came across the product on Facebook and placed an order with the Malaysia-based vendor through Facebook Messenger.
The cream was marketed as a natural formula that does not contain steroids, but HSA found that the cream contained a potent steroid and an antifungal agent.
The woman who consumed C-Nine Dietary Supplement Product experienced heart palpitations, nausea, constant thirst and a diminished appetite, HSA said.
Though the product was labelled to contain chia powder and chilli pepper powder, HSA’s analysis revealed that the product also contained the banned substance sibutramine and sennosides, an undeclared laxative.
Sibutramine is a prescription-only weight loss medicine, and was banned in Singapore since 2010 due to an increased risk of heart attacks and strokes.
In the third case, a woman in her 60s consumed Xue Ya Gao Zhong Feng Qing Cao Yao Cao regularly for 10 days for knee and back pain, and to improve her blood circulation.
She developed signs of Cushing’s syndrome, which resulted in a characteristic rounded “moon face” appearance, and abnormal fat accumulation on her upper back. She became lethargic after she stopped using the product.
A family friend who is a pharmacist grew suspicious and reported the case to HSA. Analysis revealed that the product contained dexamethasone, a potent steroid which is a prescription medication and should only be used under strict medical supervision.
The product’s packaging also appeared similar to another product HSA alerted the public to in 2016, which was adulterated with the same steroid.
Those who have taken the C-Nine Dietary Supplement Product should stop consuming it immediately and consult a doctor if they feel unwell or are concerned about their health.
Consumers using Xue Ya Gao Zhong Feng Qing Cao Yao Cao or B-Lian-S Herbal Cream should see a doctor immediately. They are advised not to stop using these products suddenly on their own, as they contain potent steroids.
Sudden discontinuation of steroids may cause severe withdrawal symptoms, including fatigue, weakness and low blood pressure.
If convicted, sellers and suppliers of products found to be adulterated with banned or potent ingredients face up to two years’ jail and/or a fine of up to S$10,000.