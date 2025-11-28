Singapore expresses condolences over Hong Kong fire

SINGAPORE: Prime Minister Lawrence Wong on Friday (Nov 28) conveyed the Singapore government's condolences to Hong Kong Chief Executive John Lee over the fire at Wang Fuk Court in Tai Po district.

In his letter, Mr Wong said he is "deeply saddened by the tragic loss of lives" caused by the fire, which broke out on Wednesday. Hong Kong authorities on Friday raised the death toll from the city's worst fire in nearly 80 years to 128.

"On behalf of the Government of the Republic of Singapore, I extend my heartfelt condolences to all those affected. My thoughts are with the families who have lost their loved ones and those who have been injured, including in the process of saving lives."

Mr Wong added: "The people of Hong Kong have always demonstrated resilience in the face of adversity, and I am confident that they will overcome this tragic episode with the same strength and determination."

Rescue efforts ended on Friday after a two-day operation, with around 200 people still unaccounted for.

The eight-tower estate housing more than 4,600 people had been undergoing renovations, and was wrapped in bamboo scaffolding and green mesh when the fire started and quickly spread. Seven of the eight 31-storey blocks were engulfed in flames.

Hong Kong police said on Thursday they had arrested three construction company officials on suspicion of manslaughter for using unsafe materials, including flammable foam boards blocking windows.

A community hall was also turned into a victim identification station for family members seeking news of their loved ones to look through dozens of pictures of the dead.