More than half of households that left ComCare assistance in 2022 returned within 3 years: MSF

SINGAPORE: More than half of households that stopped receiving short-to-medium-term assistance (SMTA) under ComCare in 2022 returned to the scheme within three years, a report released by the Ministry of Social and Family Development (MSF) on Monday (Nov 16) showed.

The return rate rose to 54 per cent for the 2022 cohort, up from 49 per cent the previous year, according to the supporting lower-income households trends report.

ComCare's SMTA scheme supports households with temporary financial assistance to meet a family’s basic living expenses.

The increase likely reflects a shift back towards pre-COVID-19 patterns, MSF said. During the pandemic, the ministry had “exercised flexibility to support more households that experienced temporary shocks to their financial circumstances”.

Some households that stopped receiving assistance in 2021 may therefore have needed support only during the pandemic, making them less likely to return.

Despite the increase, the proportion of households returning within three years remained below the 63 per cent recorded among those that left the scheme in 2019, before the pandemic.

The increase was also seen over shorter periods.

Half of the households that stopped receiving assistance in 2022 returned within two years, compared with 46 per cent of the 2021 cohort. The proportion returning within a year also rose, from 38 per cent to 43 per cent.

The report found that most households that returned to ComCare within three years did so in the first year after leaving the scheme. This suggests that households are most vulnerable to changes in their financial circumstances during this period, MSF said.