Eligible lower-wage adults returning to school can get S$500 per quarter under new ComLink+ pilot
SINGAPORE: Eligible lower-wage young adults under the ComLink+ scheme can now receive a S$500 (US$390) incentive every quarter when they sustain their education, Minister of State for Social and Family Development Zhulkarnain Abdul Rahim said on Friday (Mar 6).
“Families bear some costs when they choose to upskill. For example, their income may be disrupted during their studies, and it is not certain even that they will get a job with a higher salary after,” Mr Zhulkarnain said during the debate on the Ministry of Social and Family Development’s (MSF) spending plans for the coming year.
"MSF has observed that this deters some ComLink+ families from upskilling, even when they want to do so and even when they have the opportunity to do so."
The ComLink+ skills upgrading support pilot was launched in January and targets eligible people aged 18 to 39 who are currently in lower-wage jobs or have dropped out of school previously, and may be currently unemployed.
The ministry said the pilot would address the financial opportunity cost by providing basic living expenses at ComCare short-to-medium term assistance rates, as well as the S$500 per quarter when individuals keep up with their education.
The support can be given for up to three years, depending on the course duration.
“Supportable courses under the pilot are scoped to ensure clear learning outcomes which enable clients to improve employment prospects,” said MSF.
These include full-time full qualification courses, such as the National ITE Certificate (NITEC) or Higher NITEC, as well as polytechnic diplomas.
Those who are in selected vocational courses offered by Education Ministry-funded institutions, Workforce Skills Qualifications-accredited courses or Post Secondary Education Account (PSEA)-eligible courses may also be eligible for the pilot.
Examples of supportable vocational courses include the WSQ Diploma in Infocomm Technology, the WSQ Higher Certificate in Healthcare (Nursing), and the Advanced Certificate in Early Years offered by the National Institute of Early Childhood Development.
“The pilot seeks to enable them to upskill and secure better employment by addressing their families’ basic living expenses if they stop work. This will improve their households’ financial resilience in the long run,” said MSF.
HEALTHIER SG
From 2027, the Ministry of Health (MOH) will extend Healthier SG enrolment to eligible ComLink+ residents aged 25 to 39, Minister for Social and Family Development Masagos Zulkifli announced on Thursday.
Healthier SG is a nationwide initiative that helps Singaporeans take proactive steps to manage their health, prevent the onset of chronic diseases, and support healthier lifestyles.
Currently, enrolment in the initiative is for Singaporeans and permanent residents aged 40 and above.
Under the expanded enrolment, newly eligible ComLink+ participants will benefit from the existing Healthier SG benefits.
This includes a fully subsidised personalised health plan and access to selected medications for chronic diseases at their enrolled Healthier SG clinic at polyclinic-comparable prices, where eligible.
Other benefits include S$20 worth of health points after their first health plan consultation, as well as special subsidies for Healthier SG screening tests and vaccinations, where eligible.
MSF noted that the health needs of ComLink+ individuals under 25 will continue to be supported by other programmes.
“For example, Grow Well SG is a national health promotion strategy to enhance preventive care and inculcate healthier lifestyles in children up to 12 years old, with plans to expand the initiative to older age groups in future phases,” said the ministry.
“Those with more complex health issues may be supported through the ComLink+ Social-Health Integration trial.”
PRESCHOOL ATTENDANCE
For ComLink+ families, every child receives a one-off S$500 top-up to their Child Development Account (CDA) upon enrolling in preschool by the age of three.
If they have at least 75 per cent preschool attendance, they get a S$200 CDA top-up per quarter.
Mr Zhulkarnain said on Friday that MSF will introduce intermediate milestones to encourage families’ progress towards regular attendance.
“Many families work hard to maintain employment and regular preschool attendance. Yet, despite genuine efforts, some may not be able to meet their targets due to their circumstances.
“We are therefore adjusting our conditions to better support families with more complex challenges,” he added.
Under the changes to the package, each child in a ComLink+ family will receive S$150 per quarter when they achieve 50 per cent to 74 per cent preschool attendance.
Of this amount, S$60 will be paid in cash and S$90 will be credited to the child’s CDA.
Children who achieve at least 75 per cent attendance will receive S$250 per quarter, with S$100 paid in cash and the remaining amount credited to their CDA.
“The enrolment incentive will be removed to focus families’ attention on regular attendance, which is critical for child development,” MSF said.
“Part of the payout will be deposited in the child’s CDA, attracting dollar-for-dollar matching under the Baby Bonus Scheme, up to the co-matching cap.”
REVISED EMPLOYMENT PACKAGE
The employment package for adults in ComLink+ families that maintain employment will also be revised.
Families will be assessed based on their total household income rather than individual earnings.
This would recognise collective family efforts and provide more flexibility for families facing varying circumstances, MSF said.
Currently, each working adult receives S$450 to S$550 per quarter – cash and Central Provident Fund (CPF) combined – for maintaining employment with a gross monthly salary of at least S$1,600 based on CPF records, for up to two adults per household.
When both adults are working, each receives an additional S$50 per quarter.
The revised package will include an intermediate milestone to encourage families that may not be able to achieve a gross monthly household income of S$2,000 at present.
Under the revised package, households earning between S$1,000 and S$1,999 in gross monthly income will receive S$500 per quarter, comprising S$200 in cash and S$300 in CPF contributions.
Households earning S$2,000 or more gross monthly income will receive S$1,250 per quarter, comprising S$500 cash and S$750 in CPF contributions.
“Overall, a ComLink+ family with two preschool-aged children can receive up to S$10,000 every year by maintaining a household income of at least S$2,000 and regular preschool attendance,” said Mr Zhulkarnain.
“More of the payout will be in cash to better support families facing day-to-day cashflow challenges.
“At the same time, a portion will continue to be placed in families’ CPF and child development accounts, so that we support not just today’s needs, but tomorrow’s security.”