Cutting through the clutter: How to add CNA as your preferred source on Google
Want to see more content from your favourite publications when you search on Google? You can now make CNA your preferred source.
When you first hear of breaking news, many of us often do the following: open Google and search.
But search results can sometimes feel noisy, and it’s not always easy to find reporting from the outlets you know and trust.
Google now lets you choose the publishers you’d like to see more often in the “Top stories” section. So if you set CNA as a preferred source, Google can prioritise CNA content for you.
Here are two simple ways to do it.
Option 1: Use the button in CNA's articles
You might have noticed the “Set CNA as your preferred source on Google” button in our articles on your desktop or mobile browsers. Click on the button or click here to set a preferred source on Google. (If you're on CNA's app, please go to option 2.)
You can also set CNA Lifestyle and CNA Luxury as preferred sources.
You’ll be taken to a Google preferences page. Tick the box to select CNA as a preferred source, then click “Take me to Google Search” on the bottom right.
That’s it - the next time you search for a news topic, you’re more likely to see CNA in Google’s Top Stories.
Option 2: Do it directly on Google Search
Go to Google via your browser or the Google app. Search for any current news topic. In the “Top stories” header, click the star icon.
Search for CNA in the pop-up. Select CNA, then click “Reload results”.
Why choose CNA as a preferred source?
Selecting CNA as a preferred source helps Google show you more of our content, and gives you more control over the content you see. It does not block other publishers - you will still see a range of sources.
This also won't limit the search results you see, as you can also add other preferred sources or even remove CNA whenever you want.
If you rely on CNA for trusted news and analysis, setting us as your preferred source is a simple way to make sure our articles and the content you prefer are easier to find.
As always, we thank you for supporting our journalism.