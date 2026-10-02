HPV9 vaccine, or Gardasil 9, to be added to national immunisation schedules from January 2027

SINGAPORE: Gardasil 9, a human papillomavirus (HPV) vaccine that offers broader protection against cervical cancer, will be added to Singapore's national immunisation schedules from Jan 1, 2027.

The HPV 9-valent vaccine, or HPV9, will be included in the National Childhood Immunisation Schedule (NCIS) and National Adult Immunisation Schedule (NAIS) for females aged nine to 26, the Ministry of Health (MOH), Health Promotion Board (HPB) and Communicable Diseases Agency (CDA) said on Friday (Oct 2).

It will also be added to the Subsidised Vaccine List, making government subsidies available for eligible Singaporeans and permanent residents.

“The HPV2 vaccine, also known as Cervarix, will remain on both schedules as an alternative option,” the authorities said.

Currently, government subsidies and MediSave cannot be used for HPV9 vaccination.

At Singapore Women's Clinic, for example, HPV9 currently costs S$250 (US$195) per dose, more than twice the S$96 charged for the HPV2 vaccine, or Cervarix, according to the clinic's website.

From Jan 1, eligible Singaporean children will receive full subsidies for HPV9 at CHAS GP clinics and polyclinics.

Eligible Singaporean adults can receive means-tested subsidies of up to 75 per cent at these clinics, while eligible permanent residents can receive subsidies at polyclinics.

MediSave use will also be extended to HPV9 for those in the recommended groups, subject to the prevailing MediSave Chronic and Preventive Care withdrawal limits.

Vaccination subsidies and MediSave use will not be applicable to additional doses of the HPV9 vaccine for those who have already completed the recommended doses.

BROADER PROTECTION AGAINST CERVICAL CANCER

HPV vaccination is recommended in Singapore for females aged nine to 26 to prevent cervical cancer.

Both HPV2 and HPV9 protect against HPV types 16 and 18, which cause 70 per cent of all cervical cancers.

HPV9 also protects against additional HPV types that account for a further 20 per cent of cervical cancers, bringing its coverage to about 90 per cent, the authorities said.

Human papillomavirus is a common sexually transmitted infection. It can cause cervical cancer as well as cancers of the anus, throat, vulva, vagina and penis.

HPV9 is registered for use in both females and males in Singapore, while HPV2 is registered for females.