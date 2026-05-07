HSA takes down nearly 1,000 illegal health product listings; over 80% were for contact lenses
More than 6,600 items were also seized during a two-week operation that was part of an Interpol-led global crackdown on illegal health products.
SINGAPORE: In a two-week crackdown on illegal health products sold on local e-commerce and social media platforms, authorities took down 959 listings, more than 82 per cent of which were for unregistered contact lenses.
The listings also included prescription-only skin creams for acne and eczema, sexual enhancement medicines, nasal aspirators and nasal sprays, as well as oxygen concentrators.
The Health Sciences Authority said on Thursday (May 7) that it had issued warnings to 152 sellers.
The surge in illegal contact lens listings online comes after a fall in such listings in 2025.
Last year, contact lenses made up 8 per cent of total listings taken down – a decrease from when they made up the bulk of listings removed in 2024 at 24 per cent.
HSA reminded sellers that it is illegal to sell contact lenses online, citing local cases of severe eye injuries linked to their use.
Contact lenses are medical devices that must be registered with the authority to ensure that they meet the required standards of safety, performance and quality.
Consumers are therefore required to undergo eye examination and contact lens fitting by registered optometrists or contact lens practising opticians, HSA said.
The enforcement operation, held from Mar 10 to Mar 26, was part of a global exercise coordinated by Interpol. Ninety countries were involved, said HSA.
ILLEGAL MEDICINES, DERMAL FILLERS
Besides removing online listings, HSA also seized 6,641 units of illegal health products at Singapore’s land, air and sea checkpoints.
Illicit health products such as unregistered medicines, medical devices, adulterated herbal medicines and pharmaceutical manufacturing equipment were targeted during the operation, the authority said.
Of the products seized at the borders, 88 per cent were intercepted via postal services.
Prescription medicines such as painkillers or sedatives made up the bulk of seized products at 36 per cent, followed by anti-parasitic medicines such as ivermectin (30 per cent) and dermal fillers (6 per cent).
HSA noted previous attempts at importing ivermectin, a prescription-only medicine for the treatment of parasitic worm infections, for self-medication during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Ivermectin is not an anti-viral medicine and is not approved for use in the prevention or treatment of COVID-19, HSA said.
“Self-medicating with ivermectin can be dangerous to your health,” it added. “Consumers are strongly advised not to self-medicate with ivermectin and to consult their doctor for proper treatment of COVID-19.”
The authority noted local reports of patients requiring hospitalisation after self-medication with ivermectin.
Other side effects include vomiting, seizures, a sudden drop in blood pressure, severe skin rash potentially requiring hospitalisation, and liver injury. Ivermectin can also interact with other medications such as blood-thinners, HSA said.
During the operation, 110 boxes containing pre-filled syringes of dermal fillers were also seized.
Investigations are ongoing, HSA said, noting that the dermal fillers could have caused serious harm if they had not been intercepted.
Dermal fillers must only be administered by registered healthcare professionals under strict conditions, the authority said.
“Those sold online for self-administration may not be manufactured under proper conditions or may contain unknown, unverified and potentially harmful ingredients,” it added.
HSA noted risks of exposure to toxic chemicals and infectious organisms when illegal dermal fillers are injected into the face or body, and the potential for scarring and asymmetric appearance if administered inappropriately.
There is also risk of a life-threatening allergic reaction, severe infections, blockage of blood vessels leading to tissue death, blindness and stroke, HSA said.
The authority warned the public to be cautious when products are sold at prices or health claims “too good to be true”.
“The use of illegal health products, such as unregistered medical devices and illegal medicines, may not offer the expected product efficacy or could even harm one’s health due to adverse effects arising from adulterated or undeclared contents,” HSA said.
"We urge the general public, healthcare professionals and the industry to continue to alert us to illegal health products, so that we can take enforcement actions against them," said its Chief Executive Officer, Adjunct Professor Dr Raymond Chua.
Anyone found guilty of importing, manufacturing and/or supplying illegal health products may be jailed for up to three years and/or fined up to S$100,000.