New UK-Singapore partnership aims to bring new medical innovations to patients faster

SINGAPORE: A first-of-its-kind partnership between Singapore and the UK could allow patients in both countries to benefit sooner from major medical advances, the Health Sciences Authority (HSA) and the UK’s Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) jointly said on Friday (Dec 12).

The launch of the regulatory innovation corridor aims to speed up patient access to breakthrough therapies in high-impact areas such as cancer, dementia, obesity, rare diseases and advanced diagnostics.

This will be done without compromising safety, while strengthening both countries’ roles as global hubs for life science investment, HSA and MHRA said.

As part of the collaboration, companies will have a coordinated fast-track pathway to engage both regulators simultaneously. Developers will also be able to seek joint advice from both regulators early, helping them plan and design better clinical trials, avoid duplication and reduce delays.

"The partnership builds on a long track record of UK-Singapore cooperation in science and technology," said HSA and MHRA.

Both regulators added that they will work more closely on early diagnosis, prevention, healthy ageing and digital health, as well as supporting national strategies in both countries, including England’s 10-Year Health Plan and Singapore’s Healthier SG initiative.

HSA also noted that this new route builds on its continued efforts to bolster Singapore’s standing as a leading biotech hub, accelerate access to innovative health technologies and advance global regulatory innovation.