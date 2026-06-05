30 motorists caught for queue cutting, other traffic offences at Woodlands Checkpoint

SINGAPORE: A total of 30 motorists have been caught over the Vesak Day long weekend for committing traffic offences and engaging in dangerous road behaviour, including queue cutting, the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) said on Friday (Jun 5).

ICA said its officers had stepped up traffic enforcement operations at Woodlands Checkpoint during the long weekend between May 28 and Jun 1.

“At departure, 30 motorists were detected committing traffic offences such as crossing double white lines, making illegal right turns, stopping in positions likely to cause danger, obstruction or undue inconvenience, as well as queue cutting,” said ICA.

Of the 30, 21 vehicles were directed to make a U-turn and re-queue and nine drivers of foreign-registered vehicles were subjected to an entry ban into Singapore for offences including crossing double white lines, as well as queue cutting, said the authority.

Fifteen motorists were referred to the traffic police for further action.

ICA said it will not hesitate to take firm action against motorists who violate traffic laws and compromise the safety of other motorists.

“We seek travellers’ continued patience and understanding, and to cooperate with our officers, comply with traffic laws and maintain lane discipline when using the land checkpoints, to create a safer and more pleasant experience for all,” said the authority.