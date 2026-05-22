Heavy traffic expected at Singapore's land checkpoints during June school holidays
Very heavy traffic is expected at the Woodlands and Tuas checkpoints from May 26 to Jun 28, including Hari Raya Haji and the Vesak Day long weekend.
SINGAPORE: Heavy traffic is expected at Singapore’s Woodlands and Tuas checkpoints for more than a month, during Hari Raya Haji, the Vesak Day long weekend and the June school holidays.
The Immigration & Checkpoints Authority (ICA) said on Friday (May 22) that it expects very heavy traffic at the checkpoints from May 26 to Jun 28.
Hari Raya Haji falls on May 27, while Vesak Day is on May 31. The June school holidays last from May 30 to Jun 28.
“Travellers are encouraged to plan their journey ahead of time and consider travelling during non-peak hours, such as early mornings and late evenings,” said ICA.
“They should also check the traffic situation at the land checkpoints before embarking on their journey.”
Longer waiting times during peak travel periods should also be expected as ICA has stepped up security checks at all checkpoints since late February, due to the "heightened global security environment", it said.
TRAVEL ADVICE
More than two million travellers crossed the two checkpoints during the recent Labour Day long weekend, said ICA. Traffic peaked on Apr 30, with close to 580,000 people crossing that day.
During peak hours, those travelling by car had to wait up to three hours for immigration clearance due to traffic tailbacks from Malaysia, said ICA.
The immigration authority has been introducing initiatives to enable faster immigration clearance.
These include QR code clearance and facial recognition clearance for motorcyclists and pillion riders at the land checkpoints.
Both initiatives increased clearance throughput by more than 35 per cent during departure peak periods compared to pre-COVID levels in 2019, allowing 7,600 more travellers to clear immigration per hour, said ICA.
“Travellers are strongly encouraged to use QR codes generated via the MyICA mobile app for faster and more convenient immigration clearance,” it said.
For those travelling by bus, passengers in wheelchairs and family groups of up to four members, including those with children below six years old, can use the QR codes at the special assistance lanes for faster immigration clearance, it added.
All travellers should ensure their passport has a remaining validity of at least six months.
Permanent Residents who renewed their passports should update their new passport details in their re-entry permit via the MyICA mobile application.
Long-Term Pass holders must notify ICA or the Ministry of Manpower of any change in their passport particulars before re-entering the country.
Short-term visitors, including holders of in-principle approval for a long-term pass, are required to submit their Singapore Arrival Card with health declaration via the MyICA mobile application within three days before arriving in Singapore, said ICA.
Travellers must also not bring in prohibited or controlled items, it said.
Drivers of foreign vehicles should ensure their vehicle entry permit (VEP) is valid. Those without a valid autopass card, the VEP approval email from Singapore’s Land Transport Authority (LTA) or valid insurance will be turned back, said ICA.
Travellers driving foreign vehicles must also settle any outstanding fines, it added.
“From Nov 2, foreign-registered vehicles with outstanding fines for traffic, parking or vehicular emissions offences committed in Singapore will not be able to apply for or renew their VEP with LTA, and will be denied entry into Singapore,” said ICA.
The immigration authority also advised motorists crossing the Woodlands Checkpoint to exercise caution due to ongoing construction and road works nearby.
“Please follow the instructions from traffic marshals and ICA officers, heed road signage and comply with traffic diversion instructions,” it said.
"Motorists should cooperate with ICA officers, observe lane discipline and follow traffic rules," said the immigration authority.
“Those caught queue-cutting will be directed to re-queue from the back of the line,” it said.
Nineteen motorists were caught for traffic-related offences and dangerous road behaviour during the Labour Day long weekend, said ICA.
Action taken against them included being referred to the traffic police for investigation and prosecution, having to re-queue from the back of the line and being banned from entering Singapore.