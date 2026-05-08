Fully automated in-car immigration clearance for drivers, passengers to be trialled at Tuas Checkpoint
The system will be progressively implemented at Tuas Checkpoint from early 2027, before a subsequent roll-out to the redeveloped Woodlands Checkpoint.
SINGAPORE: Fully automated in-vehicle clearance for car drivers and passengers will be trialled at Tuas Checkpoint in the next few months, with a view to being rolled out across Singapore’s land borders from 2027, the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) said on Friday (May 8).
Using the Automated Passenger Clearance System (APCS), car drivers and passengers can complete immigration clearance within their vehicles by presenting their QR codes or passports at kiosks along APCS lanes.
Cameras attached to four kiosks perform facial biometric verification. Biometric-enabled tablets docked at the lanes may also be used to facilitate clearance for passengers within the vehicle who may not have window access to the kiosks.
This means an immigration officer does not need to be in a booth to clear travellers.
“Automation also enables officers to be redeployed from manual clearance functions to higher-value roles such as profiling, conducting targeted interviews and investigations, strengthening ICA’s overall border security posture,” said ICA in a factsheet.
User feedback will be collected during the trials, enabling ICA to refine the system for operational effectiveness, it added.
ICA announced in 2024 that APCS lanes will be introduced progressively at land checkpoints.
On Friday, the agency said the system would be progressively implemented at Tuas Checkpoint from early 2027, before a subsequent roll-out to the redeveloped Woodlands Checkpoint.
Speaking at the ICA’s annual workplan seminar at the Marina Bay Sands Convention Centre on Friday, Coordinating Minister for National Security K Shanmugam said ICA will continue to put in place plans for the future of better immigration and border security.
“We are all confident that ICA, like the other Home Team departments, will continue to remain agile and innovative,” he added.
“And we look forward to ICA continuing to provide world-class services, while keeping Singapore safe and secure.”
To cope with rising traveller volume and limited manpower resources, ICA worked with the Home Team Science and Technology Agency to automate immigration clearance of car travellers with a single-lane trial in 2022.
ICA rolled out QR code immigration clearance for car travellers at the checkpoints in March 2024.
Before starting their journey, travellers can create an individual or group QR code via the MyICA mobile application. On arrival at the checkpoint, they can scan the QR code at the car counter without having to present their passports to the immigration officer.
“The implementation of APCS@Car is expected to deliver significant operational and user benefits,” said ICA.
“By transitioning from manual face-to-face checks to biometric verification at the APCS lanes, border security will be enhanced while reducing reliance on officer-manned counters.”
The authority said that with less need for manual intervention, an officer can oversee multiple lanes remotely via a dashboard. This provides access to live camera feeds of the APCS lanes, and travellers are able to communicate directly with officers through an intercom at each lane.
“These enhancements allow the APCS lanes to operate continuously, enabling ICA to scale up clearance capacity more efficiently and provide a more seamless experience for travellers,” it added.
APCS@Car lanes may also be configured to clear up to two motorcycles at any one time, depending on traffic conditions and operational needs.
Similarly, ICA will implement the APCS for cargo vehicles from early next year at Tuas Checkpoint before a roll-out to the redeveloped Woodlands Checkpoint.
Drivers and attendants will be able to perform self-clearance within the cargo vehicle by presenting their QR codes or passports, followed by contactless biometric verification at the APCS@Cargo kiosks.
The APCS@Cargo kiosks are adjustable in height to facilitate immigration clearance for drivers and passengers in cargo vehicles of different heights.
“Automated immigration clearance is now the norm at Singapore’s checkpoints, and Singapore (is) likely the first country to have achieved this for all travellers,” said ICA.
“Since May 2024, all foreign visitors arriving in Singapore can use the automated lanes without the need for prior enrolment.”