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Singapore to deny VEP applications, renewals for foreign-registered vehicles with outstanding fines from Nov 2
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Singapore

Singapore to deny VEP applications, renewals for foreign-registered vehicles with outstanding fines from Nov 2

This applies to foreign-registered vehicles with outstanding fines for traffic, parking or vehicular emissions offences committed in Singapore.

Singapore to deny VEP applications, renewals for foreign-registered vehicles with outstanding fines from Nov 2
Foreign-registered vehicles with outstanding fines for various offences committed in Singapore will be unable to apply or renew their VEP from Nov 2. (File photo: CNA/Syamil Sapari)
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Firdaus Hamzah
Firdaus Hamzah
15 May 2026 06:00PM (Updated: 15 May 2026 06:33PM)
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SINGAPORE: Foreign-registered vehicles with outstanding fines will not be able to apply or renew their Vehicle Entry Permit (VEP) from Nov 2.

This applies to foreign-registered vehicles with outstanding fines for traffic, parking or vehicular emissions offences committed in Singapore.

The change differs from the current practice where such foreign-registered vehicles may be denied entry into Singapore only when they arrive at the land checkpoints, said the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) and Land Transport Authority (LTA) in a joint news release on Friday (May 15).

"Foreign-registered vehicles should settle their outstanding fines before applying for or renewing a VEP and entering Singapore," the authorities said.  

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Foreign motorists should check for any outstanding fines at the AXS website to ensure a smooth VEP application process, they added.

They should settle the fines promptly before applying for or renewing their VEP at LTA’s OneMotoring website, and before travelling to Singapore.

Fines can be paid at AXS kiosks or via the AXS website and mobile app. Motorists can also pay at the respective agencies' website or customer service counters. 

Motorists who require clarification on their offences can contact the relevant agencies such as the Traffic Police, Housing & Development Board, National Environment Agency, Urban Redevelopment Authority and LTA.

Contact details and payment options for foreign vehicles with outstanding fines

Traffic Police

  • Telephone: 65470000
  • AXS kiosks, website and mobile app (Singapore-issued credit or debit cards)
  • TP’s website: https://go.gov.sg/pay-traffic-offences-fines (PayNow, Singapore and foreign-issued credit or debit card, ApplePay and GooglePay)

Housing & Development Board (HDB)

  • Enquiry form: https://go.gov.sg/hdb-write-to-us
  • AXS kiosks, AXS website and AXS mobile app (Singapore-issued credit or debit
    cards)
  • HDB’s website: https://go.gov.sg/hdb-parking-fine (eNETS, PayNow, and
    Singapore and foreign-issued credit or debit cards)
  • HDB cash payment kiosks at various locations (https://go.gov.sg/hdb-cashpayment-kiosks)

Land Transport Authority (LTA)

National Environment Agency (NEA)

  • Telephone: 18002255632
  • AXS kiosks, AXS website* and AXS mobile app (NETS, e-NETS, DBS Paylah!, Paynow QR, Singapore-issued credit/debit cards and *foreign-issued credit/debit cards)
  • SingPost Post Offices (Cash, NETS) 
  • SingPost mobile application or SAM website: https://mysam.singpost.com (eNETS)
  • NEA’s website: https://go.gov.sg/nea-payment (eNETS and Singapore and foreign-issued VISA and Mastercard credit or debit cards)

Urban Redevelopment Authority (URA)

  • Telephone: 63293434
  • AXS kiosks, AXS website and AXS mobile app (Singapore-issued credit/debit cards. Foreign-issued credit/debit cards also accepted at AXS website)
  • URA’s website: https://go.gov.sg/ura-pf (eNETS, PayNow, Singapore and foreign-issued credit or debit cards)
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MHA and LTA also reminded foreign motorists to submit their VEP applications at least two weeks before their intended entry date.

Payment service providers may take up to two calendar days to process fine payments and update the records in the agencies’ systems.

Singapore motorists with outstanding traffic fines in Malaysia were also reminded by the authorities to settle their fines before entering the country.

Related:

Source: CNA/fh(gr)

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VEP Malaysia
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