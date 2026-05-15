Singapore to deny VEP applications, renewals for foreign-registered vehicles with outstanding fines from Nov 2

SINGAPORE: Foreign-registered vehicles with outstanding fines will not be able to apply or renew their Vehicle Entry Permit (VEP) from Nov 2.

This applies to foreign-registered vehicles with outstanding fines for traffic, parking or vehicular emissions offences committed in Singapore.

The change differs from the current practice where such foreign-registered vehicles may be denied entry into Singapore only when they arrive at the land checkpoints, said the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) and Land Transport Authority (LTA) in a joint news release on Friday (May 15).

"Foreign-registered vehicles should settle their outstanding fines before applying for or renewing a VEP and entering Singapore," the authorities said.

Foreign motorists should check for any outstanding fines at the AXS website to ensure a smooth VEP application process, they added.

They should settle the fines promptly before applying for or renewing their VEP at LTA’s OneMotoring website, and before travelling to Singapore.

Fines can be paid at AXS kiosks or via the AXS website and mobile app. Motorists can also pay at the respective agencies' website or customer service counters.

Motorists who require clarification on their offences can contact the relevant agencies such as the Traffic Police, Housing & Development Board, National Environment Agency, Urban Redevelopment Authority and LTA.