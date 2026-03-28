ICA warns of fake letters linked to permanent residence applications

SINGAPORE: The Immigration & Checkpoints Authority (ICA) on Saturday (Mar 28) warned members of the public about fake letters purportedly issued by the agency in response to Singapore permanent residence (PR) applications.

The advisory comes after ICA was alerted to a case involving a fake letter and tax invoice bearing the agency’s letterhead and the signature of an alleged officer.

According to ICA, the applicant had purportedly engaged a commercial entity to assist with a PR application for a fee of close to S$5,000.

The fake documents requested the applicant to pay additional fees to proceed with the application.

However, ICA’s checks found that no PR application had been submitted on behalf of the individual.

“ICA would like to emphasise that these letters and invoices are not issued by ICA,” the agency said. “ICA takes a serious view of such scams as it undermines public trust in ICA.”

The agency added that since January 2026, it has been alerted to 12 cases involving fake letters linked to applications for long-term immigration passes, warning that scammers may send fake approval letters or receipts to deceive victims.

The agency also cautioned against commercial entities or consultants that claim to improve applicants’ chances of success in obtaining such passes, including permanent residence.

“ICA does not support nor endorse such services,” it said. “Applicants who choose to engage commercial entities or consultants are advised to exercise caution.”

ICA said members of the public applying for immigration facilities are strongly encouraged to submit their applications directly to ICA through its website.

Those who require assistance may contact the agency via the ICA Feedback Form or speak with its call agents at 6391 6100.