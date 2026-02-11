18 men arrested for alleged involvement in illegal transaction of marine gas oil

SINGAPORE: Eighteen men have been arrested for their suspected involvement in an illegal transaction involving marine gas oil, said the police on Wednesday (Feb 11).

Officers from the Police Coast Guard arrested the suspects - aged between 21 and 45 - from two foreign-registered tugboats and one Singapore-registered tugboat in the sea off Pandan, Singapore at about 12.45am on Wednesday.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the crew members allegedly misappropriated the oil valued at about S$13,670 (US$10,831) "without their company’s knowledge", the police said in its news release.

"The marine gas oil was allegedly intended to be sold illegally for their personal financial gain," they said.

The police added that they take a serious view of illegal transactions of marine gas oil in Singapore waters, and the authorities will "continue to conduct enforcement and security checks to prevent, deter and detect such illicit activities".

The men will be charged in court on Feb 12 with criminal breach of trust.

If convicted, the offence carries a jail term of up to 15 years and a fine.