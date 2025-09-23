IMDA and NLB to get new CEOs from November

SINGAPORE: The Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA) and the National Library and Archives Board (NLB) will get new CEOs from November.

Mr Ng Cher Pong will be appointed as IMDA CEO (designate) from Oct 15, the Ministry of Digital Development and Information (MDDI) said in a news release on Tuesday (Sep 23). He will officially take on the role on Nov 1 and relinquish his position as NLB CEO on the same day.

Ms Melissa-May Tam will succeed Mr Ng as CEO of NLB, with her appointment as CEO-designate beginning on Oct 1, before she formally assumes the role on Nov 1.

On Mr Ng, MDDI highlighted his leadership in driving NLB’s transformation through the implementation of the Libraries and Archives Blueprint 2025.

The 52-year-old championed inclusive initiatives to enhance accessibility for people with disabilities, leading to the opening of Punggol Regional Library in 2023 - Singapore’s first fully inclusive library. He also accelerated innovation within NLB, such as pop-up libraries, delivery services, and the use of generative AI, and oversaw the SG60 flagship event, Heart&Soul Experience at Orchard Library.

"Under Cher Pong’s leadership, NLB has broadened and deepened its reach and impact through innovative solutions and strong collaborations with partners and the community," said board chairman Mr Lee Seow Hiang.

"NLB has grown from strength to strength as a forward-looking, trusted institution in Singapore. It has gained international recognition as a global leader in library innovation and for pushing the boundary for access to, and use of, library and archival content."

Mr Ng was appointed as CEO of NLB on Dec 1, 2019. Before joining NLB, he was the founding chief executive of SkillsFuture Singapore between 2016 and 2019, and concurrently the deputy secretary (SkillsFuture) in the Ministry of Education.

He will succeed Mr Lew Chuen Hong, 49, at IMDA. Mr Lew was appointed CEO of IMDA on Jun 20, 2020, with MDDI noting his contributions to the development of Singapore's digital economy and society over the past five years.

"Under Mr Lew’s leadership, IMDA pushed the boundaries of frontier tech and R&D - in the key domains of AI, quantum, connectivity and trust technologies," said the ministry.

It also touched on how Mr Lew, who is commissioner of the Personal Data Protection Commission, had spearheaded amendments to the Personal Data Protection Act to enable better use of data for innovation, such as AI governance.

Mr Russell Tham, chairman of IMDA, praised the outgoing CEO's "immense contributions and visionary leadership".

He noted the authority had built new organisational capabilities, strengthened its global stature, developed the capacity to leverage fast-moving consequential technologies, and initiated and refreshed numerous initiatives for Singaporeans and Singapore businesses with Mr Lew at the helm.

"These have not only delivered meaningful outcomes for Singapore but has substantially strengthened IMDA foundations and its ability to thrive in our changing world order," he added.

On Ms Tam's appointment as the incoming NLB CEO, MDDI noted her 30 years of public service experience.

The 54-year-old joined the Ministry of Defence in 1994 and has held various leadership roles in research and analysis. According to MDDI, her works have focused on enhancing Singapore's understanding of regional and global issues as well as analysing security concerns relevant to the country, including terrorism.