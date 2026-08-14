At least S$6.1 million lost to scammers impersonating ICA, China officials

SINGAPORE: At least 72 people have fallen victim to scams involving callers impersonating Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) and Chinese officials since January, with losses of at least S$6.1 million in total, the police said on Friday (Aug 14).

Victims would receive unsolicited calls from scammers claiming to be ICA officers.

“The scammers would claim that the victims’ details had been misused or that their phone numbers had been linked to criminal activities, such as spreading false rumours or transmission of scam messages,” the police said in a media release.

When victims deny any involvement, the calls are then transferred to another scammer impersonating a Chinese official.

The purported Chinese official would demand money for "investigation or bail purposes", police said.

Victims would be instructed to transfer money to bank accounts or withdraw cash and hand it over to the purported official to facilitate "investigations".

They would only realise they had been scammed when the callers became uncontactable or after checking with the relevant government agencies, police said.