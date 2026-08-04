MHA proposes giving police powers to order banks, telcos to share information, disable scam-linked accounts

SINGAPORE: The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Tuesday (Aug 4) proposed to empower the police to issue orders to service providers to disclose information on scam-related activities and disable accounts that may be facilitating scam-related offences.

The ministry is also seeking increased financial penalties of up to S$10 million (US$7.8 million) for designated service providers who do not comply with the Online Criminal Harms Act (OCHA).

The Scams (Countermeasures) and Other Matters Bill was tabled on Tuesday.

"Scams are evolving rapidly, and Singapore’s laws must keep pace," MHA said, adding that the Bill will strengthen Singapore’s ability to detect scams earlier, disrupt operations more quickly, and hold accountable those who enable or facilitate scams.

"Together with industry and community partners, the government will continue to take firm, coordinated and proportionate action to protect the public and preserve trust in Singapore’s digital environment."

In 2025, the number of scam cases in Singapore fell by 27.6 per cent after increases in the past few years. But the police said the situation is still "very concerning".

More than 7,000 money mules and people suspected of being involved in scam cases were investigated last year.