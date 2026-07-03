New SPF Cyber Command aims to be 'tip of the spear' in fight against scams

SINGAPORE: The Singapore Police Force (SPF) on Friday (Jul 3) launched its newest unit that aims to be the "tip of the spear" in the fight against scams and cybercrimes.

First announced in May, the unit, known as Cyber Command, will consolidate cybercrime-fighting units from across the SPF.

"Operating under a unified command, the Cyber Command will provide a full-spectrum response to scams and cybercrime, from dismantling criminal syndicates to raising public awareness," said the police in a news release.

Senior Assistant Commissioner of Police (SAC) Justin Wong Xing Shun is the commander of the new unit. Having joined the SPF in 2007, he has held several key appointments, including Assistant Director (Major Crime Division) of the Criminal Investigation Department and Deputy Director (Homefront Contingencies) of the Joint Operations Group in the Ministry of Home Affairs.

Speaking at the launch, he said the Global Anti-Scam Alliance estimated that S$1.26 trillion (US$975 billion) was lost globally to scams in 2025, and nations across the world are now alive to this threat and many efforts have been taken to deal with it.

"From 2015 till now, the Singapore Police Force has been ahead in our fight against scams and cybercrime, putting in efforts when others were not so aware of the threat that we faced," he added.

The number of scam cases in Singapore fell by 27 per cent to about 37,300 cases last year. This was the first time there had been a decrease since the police began reporting scam statistics separately in 2023.

The total amount lost to scams also dropped by 17 per cent to about S$913 million.

"The Cyber Command brings together four units, and it will be the tip of the spear in SPF's response to online cybercrime," said SAC Wong.