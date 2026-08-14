At least S$6.1 million lost to scammers impersonating ICA, China officials

SINGAPORE: At least 72 people have fallen victim to scams involving callers impersonating Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) and Chinese officials since January, with losses of at least S$6.1 million in total, the police said on Friday (Aug 14).
Victims would receive unsolicited calls from scammers claiming to be ICA officers.
“The scammers would claim that the victims’ details had been misused or that their phone numbers had been linked to criminal activities, such as spreading false rumours or transmission of scam messages,” the police said in a media release.
When victims deny any involvement, the calls are then transferred to another scammer impersonating a Chinese official.
The purported Chinese official would demand money for "investigation or bail purposes", police said.
Victims would be instructed to transfer money to bank accounts or withdraw cash and hand it over to the purported official to facilitate "investigations".
They would only realise they had been scammed when the callers became uncontactable or after checking with the relevant government agencies, police said.
Police reminded members of the public not to share sensitive information such as bank card PINs, or transfer or hand over money and valuables to unknown people or those whose identities have not been verified through official sources.
The police stressed that Singapore government officials, including those from ICA, will never:
- Ask members of the public to transfer or hand over money, luxury watches, gold or cryptocurrency;
- Ask them to obtain loans from licensed moneylenders;
- Ask for banking login details;
- Ask them to install mobile applications from unverified app stores; or
- Transfer their calls to the police or other government officials
Members of the public were also reminded that Singapore government officials will never ask them to transfer money or valuables.
They will also not ask the public to obtain loans from licensed moneylenders, ask them to disclose banking login details or download unverified apps from app stores.
"Do not trust unsolicited communications, even if the caller appears to have your personal information," the police said.