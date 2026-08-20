Singapore and India discuss bilateral cooperation on semiconductors, food security at ministerial meeting

SINGAPORE: Ministers from Singapore and India on Thursday (Aug 20) discussed cooperation on semiconductors, food security and skills development at the fourth India-Singapore Ministerial Roundtable, Deputy Prime Minister Gan Kim Yong said.

He was speaking to reporters at the Shangri-La Singapore hotel after the meeting with leaders from India, where the two countries also inked deals on ways to expand collaboration in areas such as agri-food trade and maritime heritage.

Hailing the meeting with his counterparts as a useful and productive one, Mr Gan said both sides were able to be "candid and open to each other", which has facilitated progress in bilateral collaboration.

The Indian delegation comprised Minister of Finance and Corporate Affairs Nirmala Sitharaman, Minister of External Affairs S Jaishankar, Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal, and Minister of State of the Ministry of Commerce and Industry and the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology Jitin Prasada.

Singapore's delegation was led by Mr Gan, who is also Minister for Trade and Industry (Trade). Coordinating Minister for National Security and Minister for Home Affairs K Shanmugam, Minister for Foreign Affairs Vivian Balakrishnan, Minister for Digital Development and Information Josephine Teo and Minister for Transport Jeffrey Siow were also part of the delegation.

The delegation from India also called on Prime Minister and Finance Minister Lawrence Wong in the afternoon.