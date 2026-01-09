Indonesia baby trafficking ring: Adoptive parents face delays getting Singapore citizenship for children amid probe

SINGAPORE: Adoptive parents of children brought from Indonesia to Singapore are facing delays in their children's citizenship applications amid investigations into a suspected Indonesian baby trafficking syndicate.

In a joint media release on Friday (Jan 9), the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) and the Ministry of Social and Family Development (MSF) said that they are aware of the allegations concerning babies being trafficked from Indonesia into Singapore for adoption. The ministries added that Singapore's government is working closely with Indonesian authorities to review the matter.

This follows a request made in September 2025 by the Indonesia National Police. The Singapore Police Force (SPF) then said it was working with its Indonesian counterparts to investigate an alleged cross-border baby-trafficking syndicate based in West Java, in which three Singaporeans were suspected to be involved.

In July last year, an alleged ringleader was arrested in Jakarta, with Indonesian authorities seizing documents and records suggesting that the syndicate had trafficked at least 25 children, including 15 who had already been sent to Singapore.

SPF and MSF have been in contact with Indonesian police and Indonesia's Ministry of Social Affairs in relation to the investigation findings and to verify the circumstances surrounding the affected children who were brought into Singapore for adoption.

SPF has also been rendering assistance to its Indonesian counterparts for their investigations.

Noting that the investigations are important, MHA and MSF said: "Child trafficking is a serious matter as it exploits young children’s vulnerabilities, violates their rights and separates them from their biological families for others’ personal gain or criminal activities.

"It also affects the children’s long-term well-being and development."

MSF and the Immigration Checkpoints Authority have been in touch with the affected adoptive parents to explain the situation, which has led to some delays in their children's citizenship applications.

"We are keenly aware of the anxiety that this situation has caused to the adoptive parents, and are working closely across the relevant authorities to ensure that the cases are dealt with as expeditiously as we can, and to safeguard the welfare and interests of the children," said MHA and MSF.

Families who require financial support in the interim period can approach a social service office for assistance, the ministries added.