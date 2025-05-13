Indonesia’s plan to cut fuel imports from Singapore could disrupt trade flows, but fallout likely minimal: Analysts

EXCESS OIL SUPPLY

The oil industry makes up around 5 per cent of Singapore’s overall gross domestic product (GDP). This is smaller compared to other sectors such as manufacturing, which contributes about 20 per cent of the economy.



However, analysts warned that if other countries follow in Indonesia's footsteps, the impact could be multiplied.



"There could be second-round effects on the transport and storage services sectors, the wholesale and retail trade sectors could also be affected, because the activity drops. That could also limit the port activities,” said Mr Jeff Ng, head of Asia macro strategy at SMBC.



“When you have less demand, the manufacturing sector and the services sector may also be impacted.”



Other potential short-term challenges include excess oil supply that could push prices down, said experts.



Even then, they said the market is likely to stabilise over time.



“Singapore most likely will be stuck with a little more oil because there is no buyer of it,” said economics professor Sumit Agarwal of the NUS Business School.



“That should provide downward pressure on Singapore oil that they are selling to, say Malaysia and other countries. So profitability will go down for the refining business for Singapore.



“But in the medium term, Singapore will find other buyers who could be suitable buyers for Singapore's refined oil, and things will be fine.”



Potential players in Singapore's market could include countries from the Middle East, said observers. There may also be interest from investors like hedge funds and banks.