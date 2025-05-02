From domestic worker to hotel manager: How a Singapore non-profit helps Indonesian migrants start new lives

SINGAPORE: Karlina, who like many Indonesians goes by one name, dreams of opening a facial salon when she returns to her hometown.

Each Sunday, after a long week of working as a domestic worker in Singapore, she heads to an inconspicuous building in the central business district, where she and dozens other migrants receive training in new skills.

“I’m very interested in skincare. I want to have my own business someday,” said the 43-year-old woman in an interview with CNA.