Indranee urges developers to build more family-friendly spaces amid Singapore’s push to support parenthood

SINGAPORE: Second Minister for National Development Indranee Rajah on Wednesday (Sep 23) urged property developers to include more family-friendly spaces in their projects, amid a broader push by Singapore to support marriage and parenthood.

Speaking at the Real Estate Developers’ Association of Singapore’s (REDAS) mid-autumn lunch, Ms Indranee called on developers to include “intentional and inclusive” spaces for young children and elderly people.

Ms Indranee's speech comes amid a broader push by Singapore to support parenthood as the country's total fertility rate fell to a record low in 2025.

At the National Day Rally in August, Prime Minister Lawrence Wong gave a preview of the first set of recommendations proposed by the Marriage and Parenthood Reset Workgroup chaired by Ms Indranee, who is also Second Minister for Finance and Minister in the Prime Minister's Office.

“Reversing the downward trend for marriage and parenthood, which is a global trend and not limited to Singapore, cannot be done by government alone,” she said. “It must be a whole-of-society effort.”

The real estate sector has a meaningful role to play as developers, landlords and employers, said Ms Indranee.

“As developers, you have a big say in how buildings are designed and what features and amenities they should have.”

She called on developers to “provide leadership to your design and consultancy teams and give guidance to include intentional and inclusive spaces for families in your projects”.

Her suggestions included family-friendly common spaces, lactation rooms or facilities in commercial buildings, and spaces that cater to young children and elderly grandparents alike.

Ms Indranee also highlighted feedback from families on the need for more common spaces, such as places where parents can wait for children or seniors, as well as more family-friendly activities.

“I urge you to see your malls not just as places for shopping, but as potential hubs for the community where you can have activities for singles and families, in collaboration with partners who have experience in organising such activities.”