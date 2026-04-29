New workgroup to tackle Singapore’s falling fertility rate to release full report in early 2027

SINGAPORE: A new workgroup to tackle Singapore’s falling fertility rate will release its findings by early next year.

The Marriage and Parenthood Reset Workgroup will examine factors affecting marriage and parenthood in Singapore, such as financial costs, work-life support, caregiving, housing, healthcare, preschool and education, the National Population and Talent Division (NPTD) said in a press release on Wednesday (Apr 29).

The workgroup, first announced during the Budget debate in February, will also engage with employers, businesses, community organisations and individual Singaporeans to promote societal norms and workplace practices that better support marriage and parenthood.

It may make early recommendations before the full report is released.

Minister in the Prime Minister's Office Indranee Rajah, who chairs the group, said the issue is a "very personal" one involving people's mindsets, attitudes, values, personal goals and ambitions – things the government cannot intrude too heavily upon.