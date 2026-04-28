Hope, heartbreak and high costs: The challenges of fertility treatment in Singapore

SINGAPORE: The road to parenthood was far from straightforward for Ms Rafidah Jalil and her husband Mimrah Mahmood.

Several years ago, the couple noticed something was amiss when they failed to conceive after trying for six months. Checks with a fertility doctor led them to begin in-vitro fertilisation (IVF) treatment.

“Growing up in Singapore - usually you put in X amount of effort, then you get result. But then with IVF, you are suddenly like: ‘Okay, no matter what you do, the result is not confirmed’,” said Ms Rafidah, a content creator.

To their joy, the couple managed to conceive in their first IVF cycle.

They decided to try again when their son was about two years old, but Ms Rafidah suffered a miscarriage. The pair also had to juggle work with caring for a toddler at home.

They took the challenges in their stride and finally welcomed twins in 2021 through IVF as well.

Now, parents like them are calling for greater awareness, earlier health checks and more open conversations around fertility struggles.