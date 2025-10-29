An inside look at the Singapore Police Force’s K-9 unit
As the Police K-9 Unit marks its 70th anniversary, officers tell CNA what it means to serve and form friendships with their canine partners.
SINGAPORE: Every morning begins the same way for three-year-old police dog Aston – a shower and a quick grooming session, and it is ready for duty.
The Labrador Retriever is part of the Singapore Police Force (SPF)’s K-9 unit, working alongside its handler, Sergeant Linda Ang, to keep Singapore safe.
This year marks the unit’s 70th anniversary. The division was formed in 1955 as the Police Dog Unit (PDU) with just five officers and five dogs. In 2003, it was renamed the Police K-9 Unit and is now part of the SPF’s elite Special Operations Command.
More than 250 police dogs are currently serving across the force, trained for tasks ranging from explosive detection to crowd control.
UNSHAKEABLE BOND
SGT Ang and Aston have been working together for about a year. The explosive detection dog is deployed at places such as checkpoints and MRT stations to keep a nose out for suspicious items.
Their partnership began during a 12-week training course designed to help handlers and their canine partners develop a strong bond and get ready for operational duty.
"It's a unique, specialised course, tailored to us and the dogs,” said SGT Ang, who has been with the SPF for close to 14 years.
“From there, the dogs also will know what is expected of them to work together with us.”
Each pair undergoes the training together.
Among various skills, the dogs are taught to detect narcotics or explosive substances.
These canines and their handlers are also deployed at high-security events such as the National Day Parade and Formula 1 race. Handlers ensure their partners get plenty of breaks in between patrols to rest.
For SGT Ang and Aston, their duties go beyond crime prevention – police dogs can also help their partners break the ice with the public at times.
She recounted an incident involving a lost five-year-old child.
“The boy was quite shy and afraid, because he was in a foreign country and there were so many people crowding (around) him. He was crying, afraid,” she said.
After telling him that her canine partner wanted to be his friend, she managed to get the child to calm down and open up, she recalled.
REWARDING PARTNERSHIP
As the sun sets, another handler, Station Inspector Loh Kay Weng, begins his shift with Maco, a seven-year-old Belgian Malinois.
Their duties include patrolling public areas, projecting police presence and deterring crime. Patrol dogs like Maco are also trained to chase and subdue armed or violent suspects when necessary.
Part of its routine also includes up to three play sessions a day. These fun and games help to maintain Maco's agility.
“They are very brave, and they are very agile. I can bring him out for any high, intense activity, and he can do it,” said SI Loh, who has been with the SPF for 16 years.
The pair have been partners for two years. SI Loh said that every day with Maco is a privilege.
“The most rewarding thing for me to be a dog handler is not at the end of the day, but at the start. The moment we reach the kennel, when we take out the dogs, the dog will wag its tail and show its happiness with us,” he said.
But their partnership may soon be coming to an end, as Maco could be retiring as early as this year due to its age.
“He's a great dog, and despite his age, he's still able to work very well. (If) I have the chance, I will adopt him,” SI Loh added.