An inside look at the Singapore Police Force’s K-9 unit

SINGAPORE: Every morning begins the same way for three-year-old police dog Aston – a shower and a quick grooming session, and it is ready for duty.

The Labrador Retriever is part of the Singapore Police Force (SPF)’s K-9 unit, working alongside its handler, Sergeant Linda Ang, to keep Singapore safe.

This year marks the unit’s 70th anniversary. The division was formed in 1955 as the Police Dog Unit (PDU) with just five officers and five dogs. In 2003, it was renamed the Police K-9 Unit and is now part of the SPF’s elite Special Operations Command.

More than 250 police dogs are currently serving across the force, trained for tasks ranging from explosive detection to crowd control.